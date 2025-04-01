Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Maury, Williamson Counties

By
Source Staff
-
Photo: Maury County Fire Department

The U.S. National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee during Sunday night’s storms, with damage assessments still underway.

  • According to preliminary reports, an EF-2 tornado with winds reaching 120 mph struck Hampshire in Maury County. It spanned 400 yards in width and traveled 5.1 miles. It caused significant damage to a home.
  • A second tornado, rated EF-1 with 100 mph winds, touched down south of Columbia, also in Maury County. This storm had a width of 300 yards and a path of 4.1 miles.
  • The third confirmed tornado was an EF-0 with winds of 85 mph. It touched down in Fairview along the Hickman/Williamson County line, measuring 150 yards wide and traveling 2.2 miles.

The Weather Service is currently surveying an additional damage site, which may lead to the confirmation of a fourth tornado. Officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage across the region.

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here