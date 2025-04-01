Three Tornadoes Confirmed in Maury, Williamson Counties

The U.S. National Weather Service in Nashville has confirmed three tornadoes touched down in Middle Tennessee during Sunday night’s storms, with damage assessments still underway.

According to preliminary reports, an EF-2 tornado with winds reaching 120 mph struck Hampshire in Maury County. It spanned 400 yards in width and traveled 5.1 miles. It caused significant damage to a home.

A second tornado, rated EF-1 with 100 mph winds, touched down south of Columbia, also in Maury County. This storm had a width of 300 yards and a path of 4.1 miles.

The third confirmed tornado was an EF-0 with winds of 85 mph. It touched down in Fairview along the Hickman/Williamson County line, measuring 150 yards wide and traveling 2.2 miles.

The Weather Service is currently surveying an additional damage site, which may lead to the confirmation of a fourth tornado. Officials continue to assess the full extent of the damage across the region.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email