Nashville Soccer Club Loses 3-1 to New York City FC



HARRISON, N.J. (Oct. 6, 2024)– Nashville Soccer Club lost 3-1 to New York City FC Sunday afternoon in its penultimate match of the 2024 Major League Soccer regular season despite outshooting the Pigeons 22-11. Midfielder Hany Mukhtar recorded his team-leading 18th MLS goal contribution of the season with his 58th minute tally on an assist from midfielder Jacob Shaffelburg.

Sixes: With his tally in the 58th minute, Mukhtar has contributed to a goal in the club’s last six matches (three goals, three assists) and is just two goals away from becoming the first player in MLS history to record 10 or more goals and 10 or more assists in four consecutive seasons.

150 in gold: Joe Willis, who has been a Boy in Gold since the club joined MLS for the 2020 season, made his 150thcareer start in goal today. The keeper is tied for fifth in the league with eight shutouts in 2024.

Next up: Nashville SC will conclude its season at Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Oct. 19 at 5 p.m. CT for MLS Decision Day 2024.

Source: Nashville SC

