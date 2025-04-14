Annual Raiders Choice Awards Set for May 1, 2025

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – The Middle Tennessee athletic department is proud to announce the 14th Annual Raiders’ Choice Awards, a year-end Academy Awards style show recognizing the athletic and academic achievements of the Blue Raider student-athletes for the 2024-25 academic year.

The blue carpet event will be held Thursday May 1 at the MTSU Tucker Theatre. Fans wanting to attend can request tickets through the BRAA office at 615-898-2210.

The blue carpet celebration begins at 6 p.m. with the awards presentation getting underway at 7 p.m.

The 2025 RCAs will be recorded and made available after the show on broadcast on YouTube.com/GoBlueRaidersTV.

Eleven different awards will be presented throughout the evening with three voted upon by fans via GoBlueRaiders.com linked ballots. The Blue Raider Impact Award will also be presented. The live web voting will begin Monday, April 21 and run through Wednesday, April 23.

Fans will have the chance to voice their opinion for the Play of the Year, Performance of the Year and the Game/Event of the Year.

Other categories of awards include the Male/Female Newcomer of the Year, the Male and Female Breakout Player of the Year, and the Male/Female Athlete of the Year.

Also, the President’s Award will be announced, All-America student-athletes will be honored and the Academic Achievement Awards and Highest Team GPA Award will be recognized.

Voice of the Blue Raiders, Chip Walters , will serve as the emcee.

Source: MTSU

