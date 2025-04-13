Studio Tenn Unveils its 16th Season Lineup

Following a historic season, Studio Tenn continues to bring the best of Broadway – shows and stars – to Franklin with its 2025-26 season lineup at Turner Theater in The Factory at Franklin.

Season tickets for these award-winning Broadway hit shows go on sale Tuesday, April 22, which includes five productions between October 2025 and May 2026. The season opens with “Dracula” on October 9, a spine-chilling theatrical performance, followed by “White Christmas,” a heartwarming, nostalgic holiday story that’s perfect for the entire family. Entering 2026, the lineup continues with the Broadway thriller “Deathtrap” and the award-winning comedy “Boeing Boeing.” The season concludes with the epic rock opera “Jesus Christ Superstar” starring Tony Award nominee, Adam Pascal.

“Our goal is to always bring Broadway-caliber theatre to Middle Tennessee,” said Patrick Cassidy, Artistic Director for Studio Tenn. “We continue to do that through the shows and talent we bring to the stage, and our 16th season is no different. It’s an exciting lineup with real superstars of the stage.”

Matching the on-stage talent are the incredible behind-the-scenes directors. Kicking off the season is guest director Paul Vasterling, the director and choreographer behind Studio Tenn’s production of “Cabaret.” Familiar-face Megan Murphy Chambers – who has performed in Studio Tenn productions including “Cabaret,” “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Always…Patsy Cline,” and “Steel Magnolias” – landed the role of director in this season’s chaotic comedy “Boeing Boeing.” Patrick Cassidy and Matt Logan will also direct in the upcoming season.

Starting today, previous season ticket holders receive exclusive early access to renew their season tickets. Season ticket packages for the 16th season will be available to the general public on April 22, 2025, via studiotenn.org, at the Turner Theater box office in The Factory at Franklin, or by calling (615) 541-8200.

Dracula (October 9-26, 2025)

Studio Tenn’s 16th season opens with the two-time Tony Award-winning horror sensation, Dracula. Based on Bram Stoker’s classic novel, this gripping stage adaptation tells the story of Count Dracula’s arrival in England—and the trail of terror he leaves in his wake. As young Lucy Seward falls mysteriously ill, Dr. Van Helsing is called in to investigate and soon uncovers a sinister truth: a vampire is among them. As Dracula uses his dark charm to transfix and ensnare his victims, the line between desire and danger blurs. What follows is a suspenseful pursuit of the undead, culminating in a wild, shocking confrontation between the King of Vampires and those who would rid the world of him. This adaptation by William McNulty is an action-packed, blood-soaked classic tale of horror—perfect for the Halloween season.

White Christmas (December 4-21, 2025)

Bring the whole family to the heartwarming holiday classic, “White Christmas.” This musical follows WWII veterans Bob Wallace and Phil Davis as they team up with a pair of singing sisters for a holiday show at a cozy Vermont inn—only to discover it’s owned by their beloved former commander. What follows is a magical tale of friendship, romance, and holiday cheer, wrapped in breathtaking choreography and unforgettable music, including “White Christmas,” “Sisters,” “Snow,” “The Best Things Happen While You’re Dancing,” “Count Your Blessings Instead of Sheep” and so much more.

A two-time Tony Award nominee for Best Choreography and Best Orchestrations, White Christmas is a nostalgic celebration of the season—perfect for making memories with the ones you love.

Deathtrap (February 5-22, 2026)

Sidney Bruhl, a once-celebrated writer of hit Broadway mysteries, is now desperate for a comeback. When a former student sends him a brilliant new script, Sidney sees his chance to reclaim the spotlight. But how far will he go to get his name back in lights? What follows is a deadly game of manipulation, deceit, and shocking twists that keep audiences guessing until the final moment. Packed with razor-sharp wit and edge-of-your-seat suspense, Deathtrap is a masterclass in psychological thriller and dark comedy. It’s a gripping theatrical rollercoaster and is the ultimate night out for those who love a mystery they can’t solve.

Boeing Boeing (March 19 to April 4, 2026)

With the incredible success of last season’s, The Play That Goes Wrong, get ready for high-flying hilarity in Boeing Boeing, the two-time Tony Award-winning and three-time Tony-nominated comedy everyone’s raving about!

Bernard, a self-assured bachelor in Paris, is secretly engaged to three glamorous flight attendants—Gloria from the U.S., Gabriella from Italy, and Gretchen from Germany. He’s expertly timed their flight schedules to keep them from ever meeting—until the arrival of faster Boeing jets throws his perfectly planned love life into comic chaos. One by one, the fiancées land in Paris on the same day… and head straight for Bernard’s apartment! With doors slamming, identities crisscrossing, and tempers soaring, this fast-paced comedy is your ticket to a wildly fun night at the theatre.

Jesus Christ Superstar (May 7-24, 2026)

To close Studio Tenn’s 16th season, “Jesus Christ Superstar”—the eight-time Tony Award-nominated rock opera—returns in a bold new production starring Tony Award-nominee Adam Pascal as Jesus. With a thunderous score by Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, this electrifying musical reimagines the final days of Jesus Christ through the eyes of Judas. Torn between loyalty and fear, Judas believes the movement is growing dangerously radical. As tension builds and the world closes in, the story hurtles toward the crucifixion—capturing Jesus’ internal anguish and his ultimate acceptance of fate.

Set to pulse-pounding rock and told entirely through music, it’s a timeless story of power, sacrifice, and the human struggle behind a divine legend. Don’t miss this iconic theatrical event that has moved audiences for over 50 years.

