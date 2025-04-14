New Music this Week- April 14, 2025

1 Hardy

HARDY announced a new EP, COUNTRY!, set for release on May 2 via Big Loud. Two new songs from the EP, his first new music of 2025, are out now- “Favorite Country Song” and “Buck On The Wall” here.

“Two new songs—I’m extremely excited,” says HARDY. “Both songs remind me of a very special place, the place where I grew up, the place where I became who I am—my deer camp. It’s now the only place I have to go home to since somebody lives in my childhood home. I feel like it’s been a long time coming to put out some music that gets back to my roots.”

