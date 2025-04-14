New Music this Week- April 14, 2025

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Hardy
HARDY announced a new EP, COUNTRY!, set for release on May 2 via Big Loud. Two new songs from the EP, his first new music of 2025, are out now- “Favorite Country Song” and “Buck On The Wall” here.
“Two new songs—I’m extremely excited,” says HARDY. “Both songs remind me of a very special place, the place where I grew up, the place where I became who I am—my deer camp. It’s now the only place I have to go home to since somebody lives in my childhood home. I feel like it’s been a long time coming to put out some music that gets back to my roots.”
Take a listen here.
2The Steeldrivers
“The River Knows” is the latest single from The SteelDrivers’ upcoming album, Outrun—their first album with new label partner, the iconic Sun Records. Out May 23rd, Outrun features the classic, blues-infused bluegrass sound the band has been known for for two decades now, freewheeling and fun, rich with stories and singalongs alike. Beyond the ever-evolving musical nature of The SteelDrivers, this seamless ebb and flow between intricate bluegrass and the hardscrabble blues, another key element of Outrun is this underlying tribute to late founding member Mike Henderson.
Take a listen here.
3Jon Pardi
Pardi just released HonkyTonk Hollywood. The 17-track album is the successor to his breakout hits, and once again, Pardi pulls out the stops to stay true to himself, yet giving his signature sound a new spark. Some tracks ring with pristine, pure-country tenderness, while others embrace fuzzed-out fiddles and soaring tripled guitars, or grungy bass lines and bottomless grooves.
Take a listen here.
4Ben Fuller-Carrie Underwood
Ben Fuller releases a new song today featuring 8-time GRAMMY Award winner Carrie Underwood. Fuller’s song “If It Was Up To Me” features Underwood on this not-to-be-missed powerful duet.
Take a listen here.
5Jenna Paulette
Cowgirl and songstress Jenna Paulette releases “How To Make A Cowboy Cry,” her first offering since the September 6, 2024.
“How To Make A Cowboy Cry” is reflective of Paulette’s current chapter of life after becoming a wife and mother. “I wrote ‘How To Make A Cowboy Cry’ right after Ross and I eloped,” explains Paulette. “Truthfully, it was before we thought about having kids, and in a conversation where we were dreaming about it, he named our little girl with two family names—and from that moment on I prayed for one. We have lived these moments in this song…from our wedding day, to two pink lines, to a moment in the truck headed in Colorado to work calves listening to Chris Ledoux.”
Take a listen here.
6Chase McDaniel
Chase McDaniel’s “Risk It All” is an irresistible glimpse into the heart of an artist who finds immense power in baring his soul.
Take a listen here.
7Cole Phillips
Rising country artist, Cole Phillips, releases his latest EP, Steel Toes and Texacos, available everywhere today via RECORDS Nashville, a division of Sony Music.
His voice is one of country music’s most promising young storytellers. With his signature blend of gritty authenticity, red dirt edge, and emotional depth, Cole leans further into the sound that’s earned him millions of streams and a rapidly growing fanbase.
Take a listen here.
8Ernest- Snoop Dogg
Marking the first release from newly announced DeVille Records, ERNEST is joined by Snoop Dogg for feel-good twang (and a mile-high flow) on “Gettin’ Gone,” accompanied by the song’s official music video.
ERNEST co-wrote “Gettin’ Gone,” which was first shared informally with Snoop, who immediately asked to be on the track. Dustin Haney’s video captures the pair in ERNEST’s beloved Cadillac DeVille driving around Nashville, outside of Castle Recording Studios, and down Broadway.
Take a listen here.
