Cheekwood Unveils Summer Activities

The summer calendar is heating up at Cheekwood Estate & Gardens, with a lineup of activities and programs visitors won’t want to miss. Guests can look forward to exciting new events including captivating castles, a Community Celebration, and mannequins adorned with elaborate displays of fresh flowers. Familiar favorites like lively evening concerts, classic cars and delightful afternoon teas round out the calendar and provide something for everyone to enjoy at Cheekwood from May through August.
“Whether it’s an adventure in an Enchanted Castle or a celebration of the community we
all call home, every day at Cheekwood promises a unique experience that will soon
become a cherished memory,” said Cheekwood President and CEO Jane MacLeod. “This
summer is filled with fantastic programming that guests of all ages will love. I invite
everyone to come and be a part of a magical season at Cheekwood.”
Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood
May 1 – August 17
Calling all kings, queens, princes and princesses! Enchanted Castles invites the young
and young at heart to discover five stunning, locally crafted castles nestled among lush
summer blooms. This installation is a collaboration with Castle Homes, a custom home builder based in Middle Tennessee and provides the freedom for imaginations to soar as fairy-tale adventures come to life.
Each design provides a gateway to a diﬀerent world. From the Dragon’s Den, Formidable
Fortress and Wizard’s Watchtower to the Flower Fairy Palace and Crow’s Nest, the
experience will provide adventures for guests of all ages.
Enchanted Castles is in collaboration with Castle Homes and supported by Mitsui.
Cheekwood Community Celebration
June 3 – 7
Cheekwood welcomes all to visit during our first-ever Community Celebration with food
trucks, kids’ activities, special appearances by some of Nashville’s most iconic cultural
institutions, and exciting evening programs filled with music, a movie in the garden and
more. Enjoy performances by the Nashville Opera and The Nashville Shakespeare
Theater. The Country Music Hall of Fame brings its Musical Petting Zoo while the
Nashville Zoo will visit with three animal ambassadors. Legendary singer, songwriter, and
Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell will perform on Swan Lawn, a special Thursday
Night Out features Sunny Dada and AfrokokoRoot, and a kids’ rock fest showcases
Nashville’s coolest kid rock bands. Plus, classes from The Cheekwood Gardening School
will be oﬀered for just $5 every day of the celebration.
Members receive free daytime admission and discounted evening special event tickets.
Non-members receive half-price admission. For a full list of programming visit:
https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/cheekwood-community-celebration/
May Day Celebration
May 1 | 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Celebrate the opening of Enchanted Castles at Cheekwood with a morning full of
exploration and dancing for kids and their parents. During Cheekwood’s May Day
Celebration, make your own May Day baskets, enjoy storytime at each castle, food
trucks, and join performers from the Nashville Ballet as they lead dances around the
Maypole. Be the first to delight in the charming castles that will make summer at
Cheekwood more playful than ever.
Mother’s Day Tea
May 9 | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
A special Mother’s Day edition of Cheekwood’s popular Afternoon Tea at Café 29
features memorable tableside service and a menu of refreshing seasonal teas, savory
bite-sized sandwiches, and freshly baked sweets for parties of 2 or 4 people. Tea service
is $50 per person for Cheekwood members and $50 plus the cost of a Gardens and
Mansion admission ticket for non-members. Reserve tickets at
https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/mothers-day-tea/
Mother’s Day Summer Annuals Plant Sale
May 10 – 11 | 9 a.m. until plants are sold out
A day at Cheekwood is the perfect gift for mom. After a stroll through the beautiful
gardens, make a stop at the Mother’s Day plant sale in the Beer Garden. Take home your
favorite varieties of Begonia, Lantana, Canna, SunPatiens, Zinnia, Guara, Caladium,
Angelonia, Petunia, Salvia, and more in colors ranging from warm pinks and lilacs to
vibrant oranges and reds. Cheekwood’s horticulturalists will be on hand with gardening
tips. For more details visit: https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/mothers-day-
summer-annuals-plant-sale/
Summer Camp
June 2 – July 25
Nashville’s favorite summer camp is back! Kids ages 5-14 can come explore the gardens,
make masterpieces, and more. Half day and full day camps are oﬀered and allow
campers to express their creativity through art, cooking, and gardening. Cheekwood’s
Summer Camp was voted Best Summer Camp by the Nashville Scene in 2024. There are
only a few spots left. For camp descriptions, to register or join the waitlist visit:
https://cheekwood.org/learn/childrens-programs/summer-camp/
Summer Camp is presented by Nissan. Material Support by BLICK Art Materials.
Thursday Night Out
May 29 – August 28 | 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.
Thursday weekly concerts on Arboretum Lawn oﬀer an adventure through song, food,
and drink. Enjoy an eclectic mix of musical performances while savoring delicious bites
from food trucks and seasonal libations all while exploring Cheekwood’s beautiful
gardens and this year’s blockbuster exhibition, Enchanted Castles. On Thursday nights in
August, visitors are invited to bring their best four-legged friends for Dog Nights of
Summer. Human and canine participants can browse dog-themed vendors and enjoy
music, libations, and dog-friendly fun.
Summer Afternoon Iced Tea
June 10 – July 31 | Tuesdays & Thursdays | 3 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Summer Afternoon Iced Tea is a perfect way to beat the heat. Tableside service features
a selection of TennesSweet Food Company’s specialty iced teas, savory summer-flavored
bite-sized sandwiches, and freshly baked sweets for parties of 2 or 4 people. Reserve
tickets at https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/summer-afternoon-iced-teas/
Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood
June 14 & 15
Cruise into Cheekwood and stroll among more than 100 impeccably maintained classic
cars and vintage motorcycles from the early to mid-20th century during this dazzling
two-day event. Elegant cars from a bygone era shine against the backdrop of
Cheekwood’s lush gardens before the weekend culminates with a Tour d’Elegance drive
through the city streets of Belle Meade. Enjoy era-specific tunes, grab a drink from the
bar stations, and enjoy tasty bites from the city’s favorite food trucks. Bring the whole
family to enjoy a perfect Father’s Day weekend. For more details visit
https://cheekwood.org/calendar-events/exposition-of-elegance-classic-cars-at-
cheekwood/Exposition of Elegance: Classic Cars at Cheekwood is sponsored by Andrews
Transporatation. Special thanks to Hyatt Place Nashville Green Hills.
Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs from the Bank of America Collection
July 12 – October 5
The magic that happens when a photographer captures a precise moment in a
performing artist’s life – on or oﬀ stage – is on view in Jazz Greats: Classic Photographs
from the Bank of America Collection. The exhibition consists of 33 photographs by 14
photographers that date from the 1920s to the 1980s. The photographs portray jazz
legends such as Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong and celebrate the dynamic nature
of the genre. This exhibition has been loaned through the Bank of America Art in our
Communities program.
Fleurs de Villes ARTISTE
August 1 – 10
Global flower show sensation Fleurs de Villes has captivated audiences across five
countries with over 130 immersive floral exhibitions celebrating extraordinary local floral
artistry. Their debut 10-day exhibition at Cheekwood marks the first time their world-
famous one-of-a-kind floral masterpieces will be showcased at a historic estate in the
United States.
The show will feature a curated collection of 12 stunning fresh floral mannequins inspired
by Cheekwood’s permanent art collection, all created by Nashville’s top floral designers.
Displayed throughout Cheekwood’s Botanic Hall, Frist Learning Center, and the Historic
Mansion and Museum, this vibrant celebration of art and flowers invites visitors to vote
for their favorite design—and promises a truly enchanting experience for all ages.
Black Arts Bash
August 16 | 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
From morning to night, Cheekwood celebrates Black artists with dance, music, spoken
word, and more. This event is an exploration of Black traditions and artistic expression in
all forms, including musical performances, visual art, storytime, and tasty fare from local
Black chefs. Emerging and established artists will showcase their art, and visitors can join
in a collaborative art project, as well as hands-on activities for children.
New this year, Cheekwood and WNXP proudly present Black Women in Music. From 1 – 8
p.m. on the Arboretum Lawn Stage, experience an unforgettable celebration featuring a
dynamic and diverse lineup of local Black female songwriters, vocalists, and performers.
Stay tuned to Cheekwood.org for upcoming performer announcements.
Black Arts Bash is sponsored by HCA, supported by Asurion and media partner Urbaanite
Nashville.
Under the Stars Concert Series
The Under the Stars Concert Series returns, oﬀering the unforgettable opportunity to
enjoy the sounds of music’s most in-demand performers and players from across the
nation, under the night sky at Cheekwood. Over three magical evenings, music fills the
air while food trucks prepare mouthwatering bites and vendors oﬀer wines by the bottle,
local brews, and craft cocktails.
Under the Stars: An Evening with Rodney Crowell
June 4 | 7 p.m.
As a part of the first-ever Cheekwood Community Celebration, legendary singer,
songwriter, and Grammy Award winner Rodney Crowell brings his timeless talent to
Cheekwood for an intimate concert on Swan Lawn. Premium ticket packages are
available, oﬀering exclusive perks for an elevated concert experience.
Songwriters Under the Stars
August 22 – 23 | 7 p.m.
Experience top Nashville hitmakers and musicians in a one-of-kind setting. Nestled on
gorgeous Swan Lawn, the concert features chart-toppers Brett James, Trannie
Anderson, and Tom Douglas, sharing songs and stories, accompanied by the renowned
String Light Symphony. Premium ticket packages are available, oﬀering exclusive perks
for an elevated concert experience. Songwriters Under the Stars is presented by GSRM Law.
The Cheekwood Gardening School
The Cheekwood Gardening School is the ultimate resource for the Nashville home
gardener, where you can learn from instructors hailing from local Master Gardner
Associations, regional plant societies, and Cheekwood’s horticulturists. Take advantage
of the opportunity to develop a new skill, meet like-minded horticulturists and expand
your gardening abilities.
May 10 | 9:30 a.m. | Gardening with Annuals: Creating Visual Delights
May 10 | 12 p.m. | Designing Containers with Summer Annuals
May 17 | 9:30 a.m. | Tomato 101
May 17 | 12 p.m. | Planting Your Summer Vegetable Garden
June 3 | 1:30 p.m. | Historic Garden Design: Selections from England, France, and Italy
June 4 | 1:30 p.m. | Designing Native Plant Gardens
June 5 | 1:30 p.m. | Dig In: Kid Friendly Gardening
June 6 | 1:30 p.m. | Bringing Birds to Your Garden
June 7 | 1:30 p.m. | Touch Grass: Mental Health Benefits of Nature
June 21 | 9:30 a.m. | Success in Herb Gardening
June 21 | 12 p.m. | Gardening in the South: Techniques to Beat the Heat
July 12 | 9:30 a.m. | Shade Tolerant Plants
July 12 | 12 p.m. | Starting Lawn Alternatives: Pocket Prairies and Rain Gardens
July 26 | 9:30 a.m. | Harvesting Summer Vegetables (and Recipe Swap)
July 26 | 12 p.m. | Looking Ahead: Planning Your Fall Garden
For the full list of summer programming and events and to reserve tickets, visit
cheekwood.org.
