TWRA Law Enforcement Assists In Recovery Of Missing Teens Who Jumped Into Tennessee River

Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency (TWRA) law enforcement officials assisted in the recovery of the bodies of two missing teenagers who jumped into the Tennessee River from Interstate 75 in Loudon County.

TWRA wildlife officers and investigators joined the search on Wednesday morning. On Friday, they located and recovered the first victim using a Remote Operated Vehicle (ROV). This afternoon, Knox County Rescue identified a target, which TWRA investigators confirmed as the second victim using the ROV. Divers with Knox County Rescue and members of the Loudon County Sheriff’s Office and Loudon County Fire Department recovered the victim’s body.

TWRA offers prayers and condolences for the victim’s families.

