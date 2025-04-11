Tennessee State Parks to Host Easter and Spring Events

Tennessee State Parks will host a variety of special spring and Easter events throughout the state and invites all Tennesseans to visit.

Spring events include:

Warriors’ Path State Park in Kingsport will hold its 46th annual Spring Nature Festival April 11-13, including “mini-seminars” and guided hikes on a range of topics led by naturalists.

Fort Loudoun State Historic Park in Vonore will host its Spring Garrison April 11-12, with reenactors of the French and Indian War bringing the fort to life.

Standing Stone State Park in Hilham will hold its annual Spring Nature Rally April 11-12. The rally will cover topics ranging from wildflowers to fish to birds of prey.

The parks get ready for Easter with egg hunts at various locations including:

April 11 at Tims Ford State Park in Winchester

April 12 at Meeman-Shelby Forest State Park in Millington

April 18 at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (nighttime)

April 19 at T.O. Fuller State Park in Memphis (daytime)

April 19 at Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer

April 19 at Long Hunter State Park in Hermitage

For Easter meals April 20:

Cumberland Mountain State Park in Crossville will host an Easter lunch buffet, with incredible views of Byrd Lake.

Fall Creek Falls State Park in Spencer plans an Easter buffet at the Conference Center in the lodge, complete with the Easter Bunny.

David Crockett State Park in Lawrenceburg offers a homestyle family meal.

Henry Horton State Park in Chapel Hill will host a family meal alongside the Duck River, perfect for post-meal family activities.

Montgomery Bell State Park in Burns will offer a family meal with a special exhibition of birds of prey.

Paris Landing State Park in Paris will offer brunch along with a special meal for lunch and dinner.

Pickwick Landing State Park in Counce will treat you to southern hospitality, with a lakeside view.

A list of Spring and Easter events at parks is available at tnstateparks.com.

