Columbia State Hosts 2025 High School Competition

On March 21, approximately 130 students from seven schools in southern Middle Tennessee gathered at Columbia State Community College for the annual High School Competition.

Students competed in a range of subjects including American history, archaeology, essay, mathematics, music, psychology, U.S. Constitution and more.

“The weather was ideal, and the competition was strong,” said Daniel Kelley, Columbia State associate professor of English. “As usual, we had an incredible team of faculty and staff volunteers who made the day a tremendous success for the high school competitors and their sponsors.”

Dating back to the 1980s, the competition continues to focus on humanities disciplines and has since added math components.

The list of this year’s winners includes:

World Geography Winners: First place winner, Kitty Bates of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Isabella Bates of Fairview High School; and third place winner, Reva Patel of Fairview High School.

Mass Communications Winners: First place winner, Rosa Watson of Fairview High School and second place winner, Yvonne Hopson of Fairview High School.

Sociology Winners: First place winner, Anna Brewer of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Gregory Jones of Columbia Academy; and third place winner, Braeden Wynne of Fairview High School.

Oral Interpretation Winners: First place winner, Jake Peluso-Harper of Spring Hill High School; second place winner, Clara Tallman of Spring Hill High School; and third place winner, Molly Gwozdz of Fairview High School.

Algebra II Winner: First place winner, Nathan Erickson of Zion Christian Academy; second place winner, Kenshin Morgan of Fairview High School; and third place winner, Nixon Love of Columbia Academy.

Essay Winners: First place winner, Mary Mitra of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Lyndee Hinson of Hickman County High School; and third place winner, Annyston Barker of Columbia Academy.

American History Winners: First place winner, Nathaniel Card of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Keely Blocker of Hickman County High School; and third place winner, Trey Witherow of Spring Hill High School.

U.S. Constitution Winners: First place winner, Alan Midgett of Spring Hill High School and second place winner, Jack Morgan of Hickman County High School. Not pictured: Third place winner, student from Santa Fe Unit School.

Video Winners: First place winners, Clara Tallman, Mason Bahr and Parker Ray of Spring Hill High School; and second place winners, Sarah Howell, Jake Tidwell and Savannah Parrish of Hickman County High School.

Visual Art Winners: First place winner, Leanorha Vaine of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Kaitlin Heitzman of Zion Christian Academy; and third place winner, Braxton Brooks of Columbia Academy.

Extemporaneous Speech Winners: First place winner, Kinleigh Bragg of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Robert Mackay of Spring Hill High School; and third place winners (tie), Jeneveve Venable of Columbia Academy and Hailie Tilley of Hickman County High School.

Creative Writing – Impromptu Fiction Winners: First place winner, Brittany Carrera of Hickman County High School; second place winner, Mykasia Alderson of Spring Hill High School; and third place winner, Kyla Guzman of Hickman County High School.

Vocal Performance Winners: First place winner, Khloe Allin of Spring Hill High School; second place winner, Rebecca Goodwin of Columbia Academy; and third place winner, Ashlynn Johnson of Spring Hill High School.

Piano Performance Winners: First place winner, Luke Tatum of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Joseph Fleming of Marshall County High School; and third place, winner Logan Bates of Spring Hill High School.

Trigonometry Winners: First place winner, Jacob Helms of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Caroline Holden of Zion Christian Academy; and third place winner, Kayli Nordstrom of Spring Hill High School.

Creative Writing – Poetry Winners: First place winner, CJ Roberts of Spring Hill High School and second place winner, Slv Glader of Spring Hill High School. Not pictured: Third place winner, student from Santa Fe Unit School.

Archaeology Winners: First place winner, Mason Andrews of Columbia Academy; second place winner, Wyatt Duke of Columbia Academy; and third place winner, Boone Pollard of Columbia Academy.

