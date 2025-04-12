Songwriters for Streams: Riverside Concert to Benefit Harpeth Conservancy on April 27

On Sunday, April 27, 2025, Harpeth Conservancy invites you to its signature Earth Month celebration, Songwriters for Streams, a heartfelt fusion of music, conservation, and community set against the stunning backdrop of the Harpeth River.

Hosted at the private farm of Libby and Nick Sieveking in Franklin, TN, this family-

friendly, picnic-style lawn concert features some up-and-comers down by the river,

interactive kids’ activities, and a powerful purpose: protecting clean water and healthy

river ecosystems across Tennessee.

This year’s stage will host rising stars:

• Gable Bradley – Arkansas-born singer-songwriter who blends Southern rock grit

with heartland storytelling, Bradley has toured the Southeast and opened for acts

like Eddie Money, For King and Country, and Barrett Baber.

• Joey Hyde – guitarist and hit songwriter whose rock roots and country chops

have led to touring with artists like HARDY and Florida Georgia Line, and penning

chart-toppers like Jake Owen’s No. 1 hit, “Made For You.”

• Brian Fuller – Country artist and a rising star in Nashville’s music scene, gaining

momentum with his latest release, “Tellin’ On You” and co-writing credits like

Randall King’s “I Could Be That Rain.”

Opening sets will feature local favorites Derek & John Pell, along with singer-songwriter

and avid birder Bonner Black.

The event offers Carload Tickets, perfect for piling in the whole crew, and bring your own

everything from blankets, charcuterie boards, and beverages to enjoy under the spring

canopy—think picnic vibes meets songwriter showcase. Guests can also opt to upgrade

to the Easy Button VIP experience, which includes premium front-of-stage seating, a

gourmet charcuterie box, and beverages provided by our event partners.

Gates open at 3:30 PM, giving guests time to settle in, explore the beautiful riverside

venue, and listen to the opening musicians before the main performers take the stage at

5:00 PM. Kids can look forward to face painting, nature-themed scavenger hunts, a

macroinvertebrate discovery station, and more—all in a dedicated kids’ area designed

just for the little ones to learn, play, and connect with nature while grown-ups kick back

and soak in the tunes.

Harpeth Conservancy is a Tennessee non-profit corporation and a 501(c)(3) organization.

Songwriters for Streams raises vital funds for Harpeth Conservancy’s work to protect Tennessee’s rivers through science-based advocacy and conservation programs. Last year’s event raised nearly $60,000 and welcomed over 600 attendees.

Whether you’re a music lover, river advocate, or family seeking a meaningful Earth Month outing—this event strikes all the right chords.

Visit www.songwritersforstreams.org for details or to reserve your spot.

