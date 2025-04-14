6 Live Shows this Week- April 14, 2025

Here are six live shows to see this week.
1Chris Tomlin
Friday, April 18, 7 pm
Bridgestone Arena, 501 Broadway, Nashville
Good Friday Nashville 2025 will take place Friday, April 18 at Bridgestone Arena featuring Chris Tomlin and special guests. Proceeds from the evening go to help provide support and assistance for children in foster care.
Find tickets here.
2Amos Lee
Wednesday-Thursday, April 16-17, 7:30 pm
Ryman Auditorium, 116 Rep John Lewis Way, Nashville
Amos Lee is bringing his unique style of soul and folk to the Ryman for two nights.
Find tickets here.
3Ian Munsick
Thursday, April 17, 8 pm
The Pinnacle, 925 Exchange Lane, Nashville
Over the past four years, Munsick has accumulated nearly 750 million global streams and a host of accolades. He has been named an “Artist to Watch” by Spotify, CMT, Fender, MusicRow and most recently was named a Martin Showcase Artist. Special guests will be Avery Anna and Charlie Worsham.
Find tickets here.
4Cake
Saturday, April 19, 8 pm
Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Street S, Nashville
Cake will kick off the seasonal opening of Ascend Amphitheater this year. Cake, which currently consists of guitarist Xan McCurdy, bassist Daniel McCallum, and drummer Todd Roper alongside the group founders John McCrea and trumpeter Vince DiFiore.
Find tickets here.
5Bluebird at the Symphony
Friday, April 18, 7:30 pm
Schermerhorn Symphony Center, One Symphony Place, Nashville
For the first time, this one-of-a-kind experience expands to the Schermerhorn Symphony Center’s grand stage, where the musicians of the Nashville Symphony join forces with The Bluebird Cafe to bring you Bluebird at the Symphony. In this artistic collaboration, celebrated songwriters will perform their familiar favorites—hits made famous by superstars like Lady Gaga, Lauren Daigle, Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Luke Bryan, Rascal Flatts, and more—reimagined with magnificent orchestrations performed live by the GRAMMY®-winning Nashville Symphony.
Find tickets here.
6Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series
Thursday, April 17, 7:30 pm
Franklin Theatre, 419 Main Street, Franklin
The Franklin Theatre Songwriter Series presents Lucas Hoge, Craig Campbell, Anthony Smith, and Rebecca Lynn Howard.
Find tickets here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter