Defense Leads TSU in Come From Behind Victory at Lindenwood

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Tennessee State put together a six-play, 22-yard drive, culminating in a one-yard rushing touchdown from with 7:21 left in the ballgame to give the Tigers a 24-20 win over Lindenwood on Saturday afternoon at St. Charles.

The Tigers improved to 4-2 on the year and 2-1 in Ohio Valley Conference play, while the Lions fell to 2-4 and 1-1.

Jaden McGill led all Tigers rushers with 63 yards in the contest, picking up 4.2 yards per carry. Jordan Gant also added 20 yards on the ground, averaging 4 yards per carry.

Cj Evans reeled in three catches for 74 yards and one score. Karate Brenson got in on the action in the passing game as well, hauling in three balls for 50 yards.

Spencer Roof showed out for the Tennessee State defense, collecting four tackles, 1.0 TFL, one sack, one forced fumble, and one recovered fumble. Boogie Trotter added five tackles and one recovered fumble and Jordan Helton had one recovered fumble in the win.

The Tigers won the turnover battle in Saturday’s game, forcing three turnovers while coughing the ball up one time, with Tennessee State turning those takeaways into 10 points.

Tennessee State’s defense held up against Lindenwood’s offense, allowing 280 total yards.

Source: TSU

