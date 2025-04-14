BNA Marks Successful Launch of Aer Lingus’ First Nonstop Flight to Dublin

Nashville International Airport® (BNA®) hosted a lively and immersive celebration on April 12 to commemorate the successful launch of Aer Lingus’ inaugural nonstop flight connecting Nashville (BNA) to Dublin (DUB). As BNA’s newest airline partner, Aer Lingus brings expanded international connectivity and world-class service to Middle Tennessee travelers. The event not only underscored Nashville’s growing role in global air travel but also immersed attendees in Irish culture with captivating live performances and festive decor.

The celebration featured an esteemed lineup of speakers, including Josh Powell, Assistant Vice President of Airline and Government Relations at the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority; Bill Byrne, Senior Vice President of Global Sales at Aer Lingus; Amy Seigenthaler Pierce, Ireland’s first Honorary Consul in Tennessee; Frank Groome, Consulate General of Ireland, Atlanta; Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner; Bill Hagerty, United States Senator (Tennessee); Freddie O’Connell, Mayor of the Metropolitan Government of Nashville and Davidson County; and Deana Ivey, President and CEO of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation. Their remarks highlighted the importance of this transatlantic connection, emphasizing its impact on business, tourism, and cultural exchange.

To celebrate the growing partnership between BNA and Aer Lingus, Josh Powell presented the airline with a custom-made guitar, symbolizing the strengthened cultural and economic ties made possible by the new transatlantic route. Aer Lingus gifted BNA a model airplane in exchange, marking the occasion and their shared commitment to connectivity.

“The launch of this nonstop flight between Nashville and Dublin is a significant milestone for international travel at BNA,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of BNA. “We are excited to welcome Aer Lingus and strengthen Music City’s global connections. This new route provides travelers with convenient access to Ireland’s stunning landscapes and vibrant culture and opens doors to onward connections across Europe. Our celebration captured the essence of both destinations, blending Irish traditions with Nashville’s vibrant energy, and we look forward to the opportunities this partnership will bring.”

The gate area was beautifully transformed with vibrant decor featuring striking green uplighting. A festive balloon photo backdrop welcomed guests, while a Celtic-themed stage, elegantly draped in green pipe-and-drape accents, added an enchanting touch to the celebration. A green carpet in the boarding area provided a grand entrance for passengers, enhancing the celebratory atmosphere. A stunning display of Celtic-themed cupcakes, each adorned with a custom-designed sticker, added a charming touch to the celebration. A commemorative photo with the balloon backdrop provided a lasting keepsake of the celebration.

Lynne Embleton, Aer Lingus Chief Executive Officer, said: “There has been huge anticipation around this new route on both sides of the Atlantic, with Nashville now one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States. Nashville’s mass appeal makes it an attractive new destination as Aer Lingus continues to become a bigger airline, flying 22 transatlantic routes this summer and strengthening our position as a leader across the Atlantic.

The new route to Nashville is a milestone for the airline, enabling us to advance our ambitions and reach further into the US, flying to previously unserved markets in North America, including Indianapolis, which commences in May. The new Airbus A321 XLR, with its extended range, and our geographic position on the Western edge of Europe opens up exciting new destinations and opportunities for Aer Lingus, and most importantly for our customers. Aer Lingus’ new Dublin – Nashville route delivers further connectivity through our Dublin Hub, providing a direct connection between Europe and Nashville.”

The celebration was brought to life by dynamic live entertainment that immersed guests in Irish culture. A captivating Irish dance troupe wowed attendees in the Market Place, their rhythmic movements and lively footwork creating a thrilling spectacle, highlighted by striking balloon columns. Adding to the festive atmosphere, talented musicians performed traditional Irish melodies, filling the space with the rich sounds of Celtic music.

Embracing the shared passion for country music between Ireland and Nashville, the event featured impersonators of country music legends Dolly Parton and Tim McGraw. Their presence blended Nashville’s signature charm with Ireland’s deep-rooted admiration for the genre, highlighting the rich musical connection between the two destinations.

The celebration wrapped up with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a warm send-off for passengers embarking on the inaugural flight. Travelers were gifted specially curated bags filled with Irish and Nashville-themed souvenirs, adding an extra touch of excitement to their journey.

Aer Lingus’ new nonstop service bridges Music City and the Emerald Isle, enhancing global connectivity while fostering cultural and economic exchange. The 8.5-hour flight will be operated four times weekly—Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday—by a state-of-the-art Airbus A321XLR, offering passengers a convenient gateway to Ireland’s breathtaking scenery and celebrated culinary traditions. Additionally, travelers can enjoy seamless connections through Dublin to major European destinations such as London, Edinburgh, Rome, Amsterdam, Paris, Manchester, and Berlin, opening doors to even more international adventures.

To promote its new route, Aer Lingus launched a bold advertising campaign paying homage to the well-known “Irish Exit.” Developed by Uncommon Creative Studio, the campaign features bold billboards across Music City, cleverly showcasing the airline on an “Irish Exit” sign. Complemented by striking street murals and engaging in-bar activations, the campaign playfully guides travelers toward the departure gate of the inaugural flight—and onward to their next adventure in Ireland.

