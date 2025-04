The Heritage Foundation of Williamson County hosted the annual Main Street Festival in historic downtown Franklin on April 26 and April 27. The two-day event attracts more than 120,000 guests each year and celebrates the arts and culture of Williamson County.

The event features 150+ arts & crafts vendors, 30+ food & beverage vendors, live music, arts and culture performances, KidsZone, PetZone, art exhibits and more.

