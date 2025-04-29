OBITUARY: Donald Ray Whitley

Donald Ray Whitley, age 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 27th. He was born on August 30, 1940, in Nashville to Chester Ray and Ercie Ruth Whitley. He was a graduate of East High School in 1959.

Singing has always been an interest of Don’s. Growing up in his high school years, he was on the Noel Ball Show every Saturday, often winning new dancing shoes, and started singing with Connie and the Cones. He even recorded with them on Roulette Records. Don and his twin sister, Joyce Duke, later signed with Chart Records for two successful Country singles and he later began a career in the Printing industry.

Don met his wife, Shirley Harris, and they married in 1970. Shirley had three adorable children, Dwayne, Randy and Lisa Harris, and he immediately became a proud Dad of three. Later, they had a child together, Dana Whitley.

Don and Shirley joined Brentwood Baptist Church in 1971, which at that time was meeting at the Baptist Children’s Home and have been involved members ever since. Don and Shirley sang in the choir for over 40 years, establishing many longtime friends.

He is preceded in death by parents, Chester Ray Whitley and Ercie Ruth Whitley. Brothers, Calvin Parker and Marshall Parker. Sisters, Lucille Martin, Rena Smith and Billie Dickinson.

He is survived by his loving wife, Shirley Webb Whitley, his twin sister, Joyce Duke, and four children: Dwayne Harris (Pam), Randy Harris (Janet), Lisa Wood (Tim) and Dana Whitley Diamond (Eric). His grandchildren: Michael Harris (Monica), Ben Wells (Patti), Justin Wood, Brittany Wood, Ashley Moore (Matt), Tyler Harris, Kayla Baker (Chance), Jeremy Harris (Lindsey), Daniel Burns, Erica Wayman (Josh), Allie Stamos (Aaron), Hannah Diamond and Makayla Diamond, and numerous great grandchildren. He also leaves behind several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Pallbearers will be his grandsons: Michael Harris, Ben Wells, Justin Wood, Tyler Harris, Jeremy Harris and Daniel Burns.

Graveside Service will be held at Harpeth Hills Memorial Gardens on Wednesday, April 30th at 11:00 am for all to join. Celebration of Life will be held at Brentwood Baptist Church in the Inman Chapel on Thursday, May 1st. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 12:00 with service following.

In lieu of flowers please consider making a charitable donation to Alive Hospice or the nurture team at Brentwood Baptist Church.