Photo of the Day: April 8, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Singer-songwriter Riley Green is stacking new hardware, recently presented with plaques commemorating “Worst Way” as RIAA-certified Platinum and “Don’t Mind If I Do (feat. Ella Langley)” as RIAA-certified Gold. Written solely by Green and tallying more than 300 Million streams to date, “Worst Way” is the singer’s fastest growing song and is currently in the Top 20 and climbing. Both solo-penned cuts are featured on Green’s latest project, Don’t Mind If I Do, which was released this past October to widespread critical acclaim.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.