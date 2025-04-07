Photo of the Day: April 7, 2025

By
Donna Vissman
-
NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - MARCH 25: Nicole Kidman attends "Holland" Nashville special screening at Belcourt Theatre on March 25, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: A special screening of Holland, now streaming on Amazon Prime, was held at the Belcourt Theatre in Nashville with Nicole Kidman and director Mimi Cave.

Nicole Kidman plays Nancy, a schoolteacher whose life in Holland, Michigan unravels as she learns about her husband’s secret. A portion of the movie was filmed in the Middle Tennessee area.

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.

