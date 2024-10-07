New Music this Week- October 7, 2024

If you are looking for new music, we have created a list of established artists you might know and new artists you may want to explore.
1Jamey Johnson
Award-winning singer-songwriter Jamey Johnson will release his new album, Midnight Gasoline, on Nov. 8, marking his sixth album and first new solo studio album in 14 years, making it among the most-anticipated releases of the last decade. Ahead of the album, Johnson released “Someday When I’m Old.”
Take a listen here.
2Will Wesley
Country rocker Will Wesley has released a deeply personal and heartfelt single, “12 O’clock In Texas,” a self-penned tribute to his brother Daniel, who tragically passed away from a drug overdose.
Take a listen here.
3Hailey Benedict
Hailey Benedict releases the touching single “Things My Mama Says.”
Written by Benedict alongside Clara Park and Ava Suppelsa, the song is a deeply personal reflection on the emotional tension between trusting a mother’s advice and worrying about her from a distance – a narrative rooted in Benedict’s own experience.
“The day I signed my record deal was the same day I found out about my mom’s cancer diagnosis. I immediately felt like I should put my career on pause,” Benedict shares. “My mom has always been one of my biggest supporters, and despite her diagnosis, she urged me to keep pursuing my dreams. Most of the time she’s right – but this time I wasn’t so sure. ‘Things My Mama Says’ illustrates the irony of how our mothers spend their lives worrying about us, and then one day, the roles reverse.”
Take a listen here.
4Tucker Wetmore
Tucker Wetmore makes his formal introduction today with his debut EP Waves on a Sunset. Featuring eight tracks, five of which were co-written by Wetmore, Waves on a Sunset was aptly named after the singer-songwriter’s favorite line ‘waves on a sunset’ from his life-changing single “Wind Up Missin’ You.”
Wetmore celebrated the milestone release by hosting a surprise pop-up show for fans at Losers Bar & Grill in Nashville.
Take a listen here.
5Midland
Midland releases the official video for “Halfway To Heaven” from their critically acclaimed new album Barely Blue, released September 20 via Big Machine Records. The mid-tempo ode to unrequited love finds Midland’s Mark Wystrach dancing away, completely lost in the groove, while the rest of the band enjoys a spaghetti dinner in the official video directed by Harper Smith.
Take a listen here.
6Little Big Town
Need the perfect soundtrack to help you deck the halls? Multi-platinum GRAMMY® Award-winning four-piece Little Big Town – comprised of Karen Fairchild, Kimberly Schlapman, Phillip Sweet, and Jimi Westbrook – have unwrapped their first-ever Christmas album, The Christmas Record.
But wait, there’s more. Alongside The Christmas Record, Little Big Town have released a beautiful music video for “Glow.”
“We shot the video for “Glow” while on tour in Switzerland this summer. Being in Gstaad and the Swiss Alps channeled our holiday spirit, so we couldn’t pass up the chance to create our own winter wonderland magic!” says Little Big Town. “We’re so happy to finally share our first-ever Christmas record with the world. We hope this soundtrack will create some new traditions for you this holiday season.”
Take a listen here.
7Eric Church
To provide immediate relief following the devastation of Hurricane Helene while also providing ongoing funds to support a more resilient future for North Carolina, Eric Church announces he is signing over all of his publishing royalties for his new song to the people of North Carolina.
The song, Church’s first new solo release in over three years, is titled “Darkest Hour” and is out now.
“From Western North Carolina, East Tennessee, Upstate South Carolina, parts of Georgia and even Florida which took a direct hit, there are so many places that were impacted. Specifically in the area that I’m from, the mountains of Western North Carolina were devastated. There are places that are just biblically gone. These are our family members, they’re our friends, they’re our neighbors – and they’re in dire need of help,” reflects Church. “And I’ve been in the studio for a while, trying some different things and exploring creativity. I had this song that I’d written, and the line that struck me in light of the recent devastation was ‘I’ll come running,’ because there are a lot of people out there right now who are in their darkest hour and they need people to come running. We were going to wait to release music until next year, but it just didn’t feel right to wait with this song. Sometimes you give songs their moment and sometimes they find their own moment.”
“This song, ‘Darkest Hour,’ was the best way I could think to try to help. We’ve been helping with boots on the ground efforts, but this is something that will live beyond just the immediate recovery. This is not a quick thing to fix, so hopefully ‘Darkest Hour’ will be able to contribute to that for a long time to come. This song goes to my home, North Carolina, now and forever.”
Take a listen here.
Please join our FREE Newsletter