Photo of the Day: October 23, 2024

Photo of the day:Celebrate Halloween weekend at Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer in Nashville (140 3rd Ave. N). The acclaimed burger joint is capturing fall flavors with three new shakes, served in flight form so holiday revelers can enjoy them all. Flavors include the Candy Apple Mini CrazyShake®, the Mini Pumpkin Pie CrazyShake®, and the Witch’s Brew Mini CrazyShake®, available October 31 through November 3.

Candy Apple Mini CrazyShake®

apple butter shake with a vanilla frosted rim with crushed candy

apple topped with a candy apple, whipped cream & crushed candy apple

Pumpkin Pie Mini CrazyShake®

Pumpkin pie shake with a vanilla frosted rim with sugar cookie crumbs

topped with a pumpkin pie bar, whipped cream & a cherry

Witch’s Brew Mini CrazyShake®

Ube blueberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with purple and black

sprinkles topped with a witch’s hat sugar cookie & whipped cream

