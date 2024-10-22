Top Stories From October 22, 2024

Here are the top stories for October 22, 2024.
In preparation for building a new City Hall, Franklin City Court will be moving to the Franklin Police Department located at 900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee effective November 4, 2024. Read more
A fast-moving outbreak investigation is underway as health officials report 49 cases of E. col infections across 10 states, with a troubling link to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Read more
Franklin’s unique Alpaca farm experience has announced its last season this fall. Read more
Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more
TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter