Top Stories From October 22, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for October 22, 2024.

1Franklin City Court to Move to Police Department

In preparation for building a new City Hall, Franklin City Court will be moving to the Franklin Police Department located at 900 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, Tennessee effective November 4, 2024. Read more

2E. coli Outbreak Linked to McDonald’s Quarter Pounders

A fast-moving outbreak investigation is underway as health officials report 49 cases of E. col infections across 10 states, with a troubling link to McDonald’s Quarter Pounder hamburgers. Read more

3After 20 Years, Mistletoe Farm in Franklin Will Close to Visitors

photo from Mistletoe Farm

Franklin’s unique Alpaca farm experience has announced its last season this fall. Read more

4Downtown Franklin’s Biggest Fall Event is This Weekend

photo by Donna Vissman

Grab your family and friends for one of the biggest fall events in downtown Franklin –Heritage Foundation of Williamson County’s PumpkinFest, presented by Atmos Energy. Read more

5Frozen Waffles Sold at Publix, Target, Walmart & Aldi’s Recalled

Stock Photo

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) is voluntarily recalling certain frozen waffle products listed below due to the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. Read more

