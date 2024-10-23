OBITUARY: Mary Ann Cook Crowell

Mary Ann Cook Crowell, age 93 of College Grove, TN passed away October 21, 2024.

Mary Ann was a native of Williamson County, TN and dedicated wife of lifetime farmer and businessman. She loved to collect antiques and eventually started an antique booth at the Franklin Antique Mall. Mary Ann loved to gather with friends to fellowship and play bridge. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother, “Nonnie” and enjoyed entertaining and cooking for her family. She was an avid University of Tennessee football “Vols For Life” fan. Member of Peytonsville Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by husband of 64 years, James Reed Crowell, Sr.; son, James Reed “Bucky” Crowell, Jr.; parents, Marshall and Margaret Cook; brothers, William “Billy” Cook and James “Jimmy” Cook. Survived by: sons, Clay (Debra) Crowell and Keith Crowell; grandchildren, Chris (Robin) Crowell and Clint (Cassie) Crowell; great-grandchildren, Cameron and Cole Crowell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM Friday, October 25, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Scott Bond officiating. Interment Mt. Hope Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Shac Herbert, Alan Brakebill, Pete Crutcher, P.B. Crowell III, Lowell Burke, Clint Crowell, Joe David Hickman and Jeff Tomlin. Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Jim McGinley, Dr. Michael Crowell, Glenn Crowell, Dr. Tom Alderson, Lewis Waynick, Bill Yost, Brent Sanders and caregivers at Aveanna Healthcare.

Memorials may be made to Peytonsville Church of Christ. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

