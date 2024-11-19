Photo of the Day: November 19, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: In preparation for the City of Franklin’s 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting event, we are sharing a photo from last year’s tree lighting event.

The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee!

The headliner, Matthew West, is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, ASCAP’s 2023 Golden Note Award recipient, and NSAI’s 2022 Songwriter-Artist of the Year. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, K-LOVE Fan Awards, GMA Dove Awards and was named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.

