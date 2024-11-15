Matthew West to Headline 2024 Franklin Christmas Tree Lighting

The City of Franklin is excited to light up the square on Friday, December 6th, for the 2024 Christmas Tree Lighting on the Square, one of the best tree lighting events in Middle Tennessee!

Our headliner, Matthew West, is a five-time GRAMMY® nominee, ASCAP’s 2023 Golden Note Award recipient, and NSAI’s 2022 Songwriter-Artist of the Year. He has received an American Music Award, a Billboard Music Award, K-LOVE Fan Awards, GMA Dove Awards and was named Billboard’s Hot Christian Songwriter of the Year.

Opening for Matthew will be John-Mark McGaha. He is an acclaimed singer, actor, storyteller and multi-instrumentalist. His national credits include Smokey Joe’s Cafe, The Ray Charles Legacy, The Sinatra Legacy and the Cash Legacy at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. McGaha is representing Studio Tenn Theatre Company at the brand-new Turner Theatre in Franklin.

The Freedom Intermediate School choir, led by Director Candace Adams, will return this year to sing holiday favorites.

New this year, Sister Cities of Franklin and Williamson County will host it’s inaugural Christkindlmarkt during the ceremony from 4:30-8:30 pm. It will feature German music and Christmas carols by the band Polkawagen and culinary delights from food vendors!

The Shine Your Light singers from the Ray of Light Foundation and the Williamson County Community Chorus will also provide caroling before and after the main stage performance.

Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) is the presenting sponsor for the 2024 Franklin Tree Lighting Ceremony. Integrated Production Solutions (IPS), based in Franklin, is the production team for this event and is also a sponsor. Free photos with Santa will be provided by Mars Petcare beginning at 5:00 p.m. with a pet friendly hour, followed by family photos with Santa from 6-8:30 p.m. Williamson Health is offering another fun photo opportunity on the square!

“We thank our partners who help us give this special gift to our community. This is one of our wonderful events that makes Franklin one of the best towns in the country, especially during the Christmas season,” said Mayor Ken Moore.

The Franklin Art Scene will also have the Art Crawl that night happening in many stores from 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. The Franklin Noon Rotary will hand out free refreshments from the City of Franklin.

The festivities begin at 6 p.m. on December 6th. Performances will start at 6:40 p.m. We expect to light the tree at 7:15 p.m. For more details visit www.franklintn.gov/treelighting.

