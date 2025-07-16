Saladworks Launches New Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad

Saladworks , a better-for-you restaurant brand known for its customizable menus and fresh, high-quality ingredients, has added a new Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad, among several other pickle-flavored ranch menu items, now through September. This limited-time offer was developed in partnership with MISS VICKIES® SPICY DILL PICKLE flavored chips, which make the perfect pairing for the new pickle menu items. The new pickle ranch lineup delivers a bold, tangy twist with hints of savory pickle flavor, just in time for National Pickle Month this July.

NEW Pickle Ranch Menu Creations:

Chicken Pickle Crunch Salad: Flavorful crispy chicken, cheddar cheese, egg, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing all served on a base of romaine, iceberg, and radiatore pasta, and topped with Miss Vickie’s® Spicy Dill Pickle flavored chips to deliver a delicious crunch.

Pickle Ranch Chicken Melt : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

Pickle Wrap : Grilled chicken, cheddar cheese, pickle pico, and pickle ranch dressing.

Pickle Pico and Pickle Ranch: The perfect topping and dressing for your salad, melt, and wrap. Both are made fresh, in-house.

The pickle ranch and accompanying new menu items are available for dine-in, pick-up, and delivery for a limited time. To find a location or order online, go to Saladworks.com .

Source: Restaurant News

