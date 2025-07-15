Vlad Holiday Announces Headlining Tour Stop in Nashville

Romania-born, Nashville-based dark romantic Vlad Holiday has announced his 2025 headline tour, which will span October and November. In between opening for Cage The Elephant as they return from their stadium tour with Oasis, Holiday will tour his dates across North America. The tour will kick off in Nashville on August 5th. Tickets go on-sale Wednesday, July 16 at 10 am EST here.

Last year, the down-tempo, lo-fi rock artist released his debut album My Favorite Drug. The LP dives into a lot of dark subject matter, but shows Holiday as a character very much so in the middle of his journey. He openly sings about low moments in his mental health, substance abuse, the thin line between sanity and insanity, and cyclical patterns of familial abuse, all to place an element of love into life’s heaviest topics. Album standout “I Don’t Wanna Party Anymore” features Kacey Musgraves in a more mischievous, sultry tone than she typically explores, while Cage The Elephant’s Matt Shultz can be heard on “Closer.”

Holiday contributed as a co-writer on Cage The Elephant’s latest album Neon Pill, including the title track that was nominated for Best Alternative Music Performance at the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards. The band also earned their 11th and 13th No. 1 songs on Billboard’s Alternative Airplay radio chart with “Neon Pill” and “Metaverse,” both Holiday co-writes.

