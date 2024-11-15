OBITUARY: William James Fisher

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved brother William James Fisher, on October 5, 2024, at the age of 29. He left us too soon, but his memory will forever remain in our hearts.

William was born on 11/10/1994 in Chicago Ill. He was a loving son, devoted brother, and proud father to his four children: Silas Fisher, Mathew Jennings (Fisher), Lianni Fisher, and Madeline Fisher. His love for his children was immeasurable, and he dedicated much of his life to being a guiding presence, a source of strength, and being a constant source of support for them.

As a brother, William was kind, compassionate, and always there for his family. He had an infectious laugh, in which he blessed our family with, the gift of laughter, a generous spirit, and a heart full of love.

Whether sharing a good story, offering advice, or simply lending an ear, he always made those around him feel cared for and valued. Though William faced life’s challenges with resilience, his greatest joy was being a father. His children were his pride and joy, and his legacy will live on through them. He loved them fiercely and would do anything to ensure their happiness and success.

William is survived by his four children, Silas Fisher, Mathew Jennings (Fisher), Lianni Fisher, Madeline Fisher, his parents, James Fisher and Melissa Ogden, his siblings, Megan Beato (Fisher), Christopher Fisher, Hailey Fisher, Lonnie Green, Amber Green, Joshua Green, and his aunts, uncles, bonus mom cousins and friends who were all fortunate enough to know him loved him dearly.

He was preceded in death by his brother Matthew James Fisher. Though we mourn the loss of our beloved brother, son, nephew, cousin, and friend; we take comfort knowing that he will always live on in the hearts of his children, his family, and all who loved him.

Rest in peace William. You will never be forgotten.