Top Stories From November 15, 2024

Here are the top stories for November 15, 2024.
Nov. 12, 2024 – NAI Nashville Stanton Group, developers of The Margin District, in partnership with Arlington Family Offices, are launching sales for The Residences at The Margin District. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more
The Starbucks cups are red, and Mariah Carey is on the radio, which means the holiday season is here! Read more
November 12, 2024 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charges Sajju Khatiwada, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, with wire fraud and money laundering for conducting a scheme in which he submitted approximately $15 million in bogus reimbursement invoices to his employer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Read more
The City of Franklin will kick off the holiday season with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square. Read more
Please join our FREE Newsletter