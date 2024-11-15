Top Stories From November 15, 2024

By
Morgan Mitchell
-

Here are the top stories for November 15, 2024.

1The Margin District Brings New Residential, Retail and Office Space to Franklin

Images: The Margin District exterior watercolor perspectives

Nov. 12, 2024 – NAI Nashville Stanton Group, developers of The Margin District, in partnership with Arlington Family Offices, are launching sales for The Residences at The Margin District. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

fall market
Photo from Facebook Event

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Read more

3Celebrate the Holidays with the City of Brentwood this December

The Starbucks cups are red, and Mariah Carey is on the radio, which means the holiday season is here! Read more

4Former Treasurer for Bridgestone Americas Arrested in $15M Wire Fraud, Money Laundering Scheme

November 12, 2024 – A criminal complaint unsealed today charges Sajju Khatiwada, 43, of Franklin, Tennessee, with wire fraud and money laundering for conducting a scheme in which he submitted approximately $15 million in bogus reimbursement invoices to his employer, Bridgestone Americas, Inc. Read more

5City of Franklin to Host Annual Christmas Tree Lighting on December 6

The City of Franklin will kick off the holiday season with its Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony on the Square. Read more

 

