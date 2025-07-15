Governor’s Arts Awards Recognizes the Grand Ole Opry

Governor and First Lady Lee have announced the recipients who will receive a Tennessee Governor’s Arts Award, Tennessee’s highest honor in the arts. Since 1971, the Governor’s Arts Awards have celebrated those who have made outstanding contributions to the state’s cultural life.

“Tennessee’s music, artistic heritage and culture is some of the richest in the nation. These outstanding recipients are true leaders in the arts, and they help make the Volunteer State special,” Governor Lee said. “Maria and I congratulate each of them, and we are so glad they call Tennessee home.”

The recipients come from all walks of life and symbolize the tremendous variety of the arts and culture of Tennessee. The Governor’s Arts Awards are presented in three different categories —Distinguished Artist, Arts Leadership and Folklife Heritage. This year a Lifetime Achievement award is being presented for only the third time in the awards history to the Grand Ole Opry.

“Each award recognizes that our communities, schools, and lives are made better, and are more connected through the arts,” said Jenny Boyd, Chair of the Tennessee Arts Commission.

The 2025 Governor’s Arts Awards recipients are:

Lifetime Achievement Award

The Grand Ole Opry

Arts Leadership Award

Anne Brown

Cristy Dunn

Deanie Parker

Distinguished Artist Award

Paul Brewster

Steve Cropper

Sierra Hull

Lewis Snyder

Folklife Heritage Award

Shawn Pitts

James “Sparky” Rucker

Helen Turner

“Artists contribute to our communities and help make Tennessee special,” said Anne B. Pope, executive director of the Tennessee Arts Commission. “This year’s Governor’s Arts Award winners have made a profound and lasting impact on who we are as a state.”

