School of Nashville Ballet Announces Enrollment for Children’s Division is Open

The School of Nashville Ballet announces that enrollment is open now for their Children’s Division classes at The Martin Center at Nashville Ballet. The school year will run from August 2025 through May 2026, offering young dancers the opportunity to develop foundational skills and a lifelong love for the arts.

The Children’s Division curriculum is thoughtfully designed to support key developmental milestones through creative movement, rhythm, and imaginative play. Students cultivate cognitive and gross motor skills, practice creative problem-solving, and build balance, rhythm, and coordination—all while learning essential social skills and classroom etiquette in a nurturing, arts-focused environment.

“I started dancing at the age of two,” said Nick Mullikin, Artistic Director and CEO of Nashville Ballet. “As a clumsy and energetic child, my parents were fortunate enough to have access to creative movement classes that helped me build my coordination. From there I took classes in preschool, and when I turned eight, I was able to participate in the Nutcracker. I am excited that students and potential dancers would have that exact same chance here at Nashville Ballet. What is even more special is that here they also can spend each day in the building with one of the best professional companies in the country. They can be inspired while learning from some of the best teachers in the country.”

To welcome students and their families, the School of Nashville Ballet will host Day for Aspiring Dancers on Saturday, August 16, 2025, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at The Martin Center. The event is open to all registered students as well as families interested in touring the facility and learning more before committing to the school year.

School Directors Dmitri and Jennifer Kulev, along with Helen Yeoman-Shaw, Manager for the Children’s Division, will be on hand to meet families, answer questions, and discuss the curriculum and school year expectations.

Since last year, Dmitri and Jennifer Kulev — previously celebrated for their leadership at the Dmitri Kulev Classical Ballet Academy in California — have brought decades of experience and a deep commitment to excellence in ballet education to Nashville. Their guidance is enhancing the technical training and expanding the innovative curriculum at the School of Nashville Ballet, blending classical tradition with modern teaching approaches to inspire and challenge the next generation of dancers.

Children’s Division dance classes include the following:

Dance With Me (Ages 2-3)

A 45-minute class where young dancers, supported by a caregiver, will engage in peer interactions and imaginative adventures.

Joy Of Dance (Ages 3-4)

In this 45-minute class, students dance independently while exploring creativity through environment-based adventures and the joy of movement.

Creative Movement (Ages 4-5)

A 45-minute class that fosters confidence and self-esteem in an environment encouraging expressiveness, control and coordination while understanding their bodies in space.

Introduction To Young Men’s Program (Ages 5-8)

Availability dependent on demand

A 45-minute course designed to transition our young male dancers into our more advanced Young Men’s Scholarship Program. Intro to Young Men’s is also open to students without previous dance experience and will develop students’ coordination and strength, as well establishing the fundamentals of a classroom structure.

Beginner Tap (Ages 6+)

One of our most popular Optional Disciplines, this 60-minute class introduces young dancers to the basic-fundamentals of tap dance technique with a focus on rhythm and musicality.

Our Pre-Ballet (Ages 5-8) program emphasizes a structured progression through each level, building a strong foundation for classical ballet technique.

■ Pre-Ballet I: A 45-minute class transitioning students from playful activities to disciplined ballet study.

■ Pre-Ballet II: A 60-minute class focusing on proper alignment and ballet fundamentals.

■ Pre-Ballet III: A 60-minute class introducing barre exercises and preparing students for traditional technique classes at the Academy and Community levels

Each spring, the School of Nashville Ballet presents its annual end-of-year performance, Celebration of Dance, showcasing the talent and dedication of students from all divisions. This exciting event provides students with an invaluable opportunity to grow artistically, perform on stage, and share their progress with family, friends, and all who have supported them throughout their dance journey.

Each class enrollment is determined by age. Children should meet age requirements listed with each class offering by August 18. All classes for ages 2-7 meet once per week (except for Pre-Ballet III).

It is recommended children take two semesters of each class prior to advancing to the next level.

To register, please visit https://www.nashvilleballet.com/childrens-division-ages-2-7 *All scheduled days, times, and teachers are subject to change.

