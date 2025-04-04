Award-Winning Burger Now Available at Jelly Roll’s New Broadway Venue

Jelly Roll’s Goodnight Nashville, the new four-story venue on Broadway from award-winning artist Jelly Roll and Evening Entertainment Group (EEG), is proud to announce the addition of the NADC Burger to its menu. First introduced in Austin in 2021, the burger quickly gained popularity to become one of the city’s most coveted dishes, fueling growth for NADC to expand to select locations in Chicago, Texas and Denver. Now, for the first time, Tennessee will be added to that list as the NADC Burger debuts at Goodnight Nashville.

A SMASH-HIT FOR MUSIC CITY

Beloved by Jelly Roll as one of his favorite dishes in Austin, NADC, or “Not a Damn Chance” Burger, is a creation born from a collaboration between professional skateboarder Neen Williams and Michelin-starred chef Phillip Frankland Lee. The burger features a 1/3 pound of 100% full-blooded RC Ranch wagyu beef, melty American cheese, a secret sauce, onions, pickles and slightly tamed jalapeños, all sandwiched between a perfectly toasted bun. Goodnight Nashville will source their wagyu beef from the same Houston-based RC Ranch that the original NADC Burger partners with, ensuring the burger is of the same highest quality as those served at all NADC locations.

“Bringing NADC Burger to Nashville with Goodnight Nashville is a huge moment for us,” says Co-Founder Neen Williams. “Jelly Roll is building something special, and we’re honored to be part of it. This city knows good food, good music, and good times—everything we stand for. We’re ready to bring our signature burgers to Music City and serve up something unforgettable.”

IN GOOD COMPANY

Goodnight Nashville’s elevated take on American gastropub cuisine sets a new standard for Broadway’s dining offerings, and the NADC Burger is no exception. The venue’s menu, curated by Executive Chef Patrick Murphy, offers everything from shareable starters and pizzas to salads and pizzas. This exclusive addition of NADC Burger is part of the venue’s broader vision of curating memorable moments for its guests through top-notch food, drinks, and entertainment.

“We’re thrilled to bring Jelly Roll’s favorite burger to Nashville,” says Les Corieri, co-owner of Evening Entertainment Group. “Goodnight Nashville is all about offering the highest quality food and drinks in a unique, unforgettable setting. Partnering with NADC to serve their renowned burger is just one way we’re elevating the culinary scene on Broadway.”

Goodnight Nashville is open seven days a week with hours varying by floor, ensuring there’s always a place to eat, drink and enjoy the city’s best nightlife. Learn more at goodnightnashville.com.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email