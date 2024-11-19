Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 19

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

Establishment Score Address Type Date Residence Inn Marriott Spa 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Residence Inn Marriott Pool 100 2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Follow-Up 11/13/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 MAA Cool Springs Pool 94 1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Legacy at Cool Springs Pool 96 2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa 98 200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool 98 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Berry Farm Town Center Pool 94 7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool 96 501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/18/2024 Holiday Inn Express Pool 96 3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Women's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Greenhaven 90 1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Grove At Shadow Green Pool 94 2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Men's Spa 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool 96 2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool 98 1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa 94 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 IMT Franklin Gateway Pool 96 1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Ryan Swim Academy 98 7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool 100 5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool 98 8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 IMT at the Galleria 96 427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 La Quinta Inns Pool 96 4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa 94 222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 The Heritage at Brentwood Pool 98 900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex 98 920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 La Quinta Inns Whirlpool 92 4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/15/2024 South Wind Apts. Whirlpool 98 549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool 100 549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Iron Horse Apartments 100 1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069 Swimming Pools Routine 11/14/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Pool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool 100 107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Carrington Hills Pool 92 3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool 96 2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067 Swimming Pools Routine 11/13/2024 Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool 100 1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064 Swimming Pools Routine 11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

