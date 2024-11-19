Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 19

By
Michael Carpenter
-

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!

EstablishmentScoreAddressTypeDate
Residence Inn Marriott Spa1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Residence Inn Marriott Pool1002009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Follow-Up11/13/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
MAA Cool Springs Pool941001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Legacy at Cool Springs Pool962000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa98200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool98501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Berry Farm Town Center Pool947001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool96501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/18/2024
Holiday Inn Express Pool963003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Women's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Greenhaven901001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Grove At Shadow Green Pool942000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Men's Spa1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool962909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool981001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa948207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
IMT Franklin Gateway Pool961116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Ryan Swim Academy987408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool1005020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool988207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
IMT at the Galleria96427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
La Quinta Inns Pool964207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa94222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
The Heritage at Brentwood Pool98900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex98920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
La Quinta Inns Whirlpool924207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/15/2024
South Wind Apts. Whirlpool98549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool100549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Iron Horse Apartments1001000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069Swimming Pools Routine11/14/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Pool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool100107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Carrington Hills Pool923750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool962001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067Swimming Pools Routine11/13/2024
Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool1001120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064Swimming Pools Routine11/12/2024

Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.

Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.

Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here