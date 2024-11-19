Health Scores: Williamson Co. Swimming Pools for Nov. 19

These are the health scores for public swimming pools in Williamson County Tennessee with their most recent inspection score for November 12-19, 2024. Some locations could be in multiple counties. Read more local health inspections here!
|Establishment
|Score
|Address
|Type
|Date
|Residence Inn Marriott Spa
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Residence Inn Marriott Pool
|100
|2009 Meridian Blvd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Follow-Up
|11/13/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Lap Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|MAA Cool Springs Pool
|94
|1001 Midwood St. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Pool
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Legacy at Cool Springs Pool
|96
|2000 Aureum Dr Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Townhomes at Oakbrook Spa
|98
|200 Mallory Station Rd Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Franklin Family Ymca Whirlpool
|98
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Berry Farm Town Center Pool
|94
|7001 Hughes Crossing Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Franklin Family YMCA Teaching Pool
|96
|501 Royal Oaks Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/18/2024
|Holiday Inn Express Pool
|96
|3003 Longford Drive Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Pool
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Women's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Lap Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Greenhaven
|90
|1001 Isleworth Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Grove At Shadow Green Pool
|94
|2000 Toll House Circle Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Indoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Men's Spa
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Longview Recreation Center Indoor Pool
|96
|2909 Commonwealth Dr. Spring Hill, TN 37174
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Heartwood At Lockwood Glen Pool
|98
|1001 Archdale Drive Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Com. Spa
|94
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|IMT Franklin Gateway Pool
|96
|1116 Davenport Blvd. Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Ryan Swim Academy
|98
|7408 Tennessee Excavating Dr Nolensville, TN 37135
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Life Time - Outdoor Leisure Pool
|100
|5020 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Brentwood YMCA Indoor Pool
|98
|8207 Concord Rd. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|IMT at the Galleria
|96
|427 Nichol Mill Lane Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|La Quinta Inns Pool
|96
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Everleigh at Cool Springs Spa
|94
|222 Mallory Station Road Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|The Heritage at Brentwood Pool
|98
|900 Heritage Way Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|Williamson County Indoor Sports Complex
|98
|920 Heritage Way. Brentwood, TN 37027
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|La Quinta Inns Whirlpool
|92
|4207 Franklin Commons Ct. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/15/2024
|South Wind Apts. Whirlpool
|98
|549 Southwind Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|South Wind Apts. Indoor Pool
|100
|549 Southwind Blvd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Iron Horse Apartments
|100
|1000 Iron Horse Lane Franklin, TN 37069
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/14/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Pool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Home2 Suites By Hilton Pool
|100
|107 International Drive Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Carrington Hills Pool
|92
|3750 Carothers Pkwy Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Courtyard by Marriott Whirlpool
|96
|2001 Meridian Blvd. Franklin, TN 37067
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/13/2024
|Franklin-Williamson Co. Rec. Indoor Pool
|100
|1120 Hillsboro Rd. Franklin, TN 37064
|Swimming Pools Routine
|11/12/2024
Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year.
Food service establishments are required to post their most recent inspection report in a prominent location where it can be seen by the public, and inspection reports are available for review at Tennessee’s county health department locations.
Should a food safety concern be observed during a visit to a food service establishment in Tennessee, please contact Restaurant Complaint/Foodborne Illness Hotline 800-293-8228.
