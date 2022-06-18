Photo of the Day: June 18, 2022

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Shortly before surprising CMA Fest goers last week with a pop-up performance during Thursday’s nightly concert at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, TN, Broken Bow Records star Dustin Lynch got a surprise of his own backstage with a plaque presentation by Pandora. Awarding him with the elite BILLIONAIRE honor, Lynch has surpassed two billion lifetime spins since his 2012 breakout. Lynch now joins other billionaires on Pandora’s Country Billionaires station.

