Photo of the Day: April 24, 2024

Photo of the day: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s annual kickoff party for the museum’s Troubadour members.

Whitters is currently featured in the museum’s American Currents: State of the Musicexhibition. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff.

Troubadour is a membership program of the museum that engages young professionals in supporting its mission. For Troubadour members, the museum hosts quarterly networking events, which range from concerts to exhibition previews. The goals of the Troubadour membership program are to engage young leaders, ages 21-45, in the museum’s mission, build lifelong relationships between members and the nonprofit museum, and create a special networking space that unites music lovers.

Pictured-Ben Hall, vice president, development at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; Patrick Thomas, Troubadour Advisory Council chair; Hailey Whitters; Lisa Purcell, executive vice president of external affairs at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum; and Marie Bradshaw, senior manager of corporate partnership sat the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum

