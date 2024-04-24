Photo of the Day: April 24, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.
Photo of the day: Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Hailey Whitters took the stage at the Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum’s annual kickoff party for the museum’s Troubadour members.
Whitters is currently featured in the museum’s American Currents: State of the Musicexhibition. Presented annually, American Currents takes a broad view of the genre over the past year to explore musical developments, artist achievements, and notable events, as determined by the museum’s curators and editorial staff.
***
We invite you to submit your original photos!
If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.