Lithium Ion Battery Causes Structure Fire in Williamson Co.

Williamson County Fire/Rescue, Williamson County Fire and Emergency Services, and Arrington Fire/Rescue were dispatched to a structure fire at 5504 Rathkeale Lane in the Abington Ridge Subdivision just after 8:00 PM on April 24th.

Upon fire department arrival, heavy fire was coming through the roof of the front of the home. Numerous units responded to assist with the fire and provide support. Atmos Energy and Middle Tennessee Electric helped secure the utilities to ensure that firefighters were safe while operating on scene. Box 94 and Williamson Health EMS provided rehab support to the firefighters.

Two occupants were treated on scene by Williamson Health EMS. Unfortunately two animals perished in the fire. There were no firefighter injuries. At this time, the cause of the fire is believed to be from a lithium ion battery failure. Further investigation is underway at this time.

Email