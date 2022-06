We finally get a break from the heat this weekend! Enjoy it, because it returns with a vengeance next week.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 89. North northeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Saturday Night Clear, with a low around 60. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

Juneteenth Sunny, with a high near 89. Northeast wind 5 to 10 mph.