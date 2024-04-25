Photo of the Day: April 25, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day: Gibson Gives the non-profit division of the legendary music brand Gibson, is honored to partner once again with FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, TN to raise funds to support Williamson County Public Schools and music education initiatives. This year, Gibson Gives, and FirstBank Amphitheater brought their selection of 22 guitars signed by Lana Del Rey, Noel Gallagher, Tenacious D, Willie Nelson, Dwight Yoakam, Chicago, Tears For Fears, Kenny Loggins, Steve Miller Band, Goo Goo Dolls, and more to the Music Icons Auction from Julien’s and raised $48,825.00 this spring. To date, the Gibson Gives and FirstBank FirstBank Amphitheater Music Education Program has raised and over $120,000 for Williamson County Public Schools.

Pictured- (L/R): Jason Golden (Superintendent of Schools, Williamson County), Rick McEachern and Nancy McEachern (Owners, FirstBank Amphitheater), Erica Krusen (Global Executive Director Gibson Gives), Demetra Kopulos (VIP Program Manager, FirstBank Amphitheater), Alex Tinker (Project Manager, Gibson Gives), and Mark Kinzer (Director of Fine Arts, Williamson County

***

We invite you to submit your original photos!

If you have a photo you would like to submit for Photo of the Day, click here. Please include a brief description of the photo and your name.