Photo of the Day: April 26, 2024

By
Donna Vissman
-
photo courtesy of Gibson

Photo of the day: Brad Paisley, actress and best-selling author Kimberly Williams-Paisley and Nationwide hosted a sold-out benefit for The Storelast night at Zanies Nashville raising more than $200,000. Proceeds from the show doubled last year’s event total. The second annual “Groceries with Dignity & Comedy Without” featured John Crist, Dusty Slay, and Brad Paisley.

Funds raised from the Zanies event will support The Store’s new initiative to double the number of households served in 2024.

***

