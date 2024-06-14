Photo of the Day: June 14, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Russell Dickerson earns 12 BMI Millionaire Certificates during his “Good Day Cafe” Raising Canes event on Thursday (6/6) at the historic Ryman Auditorium in Downtown Nashville. The new certifications come on the heels of Dickerson’s previous chart success including “God Gave Me A Girl” (1 Million Airplays), “Home Sweet” (1 Million Airplays), “Every Little Thing” (2 Million Airplays), “Love You Like I Use To” (3 Million Airplays), and “Blue Tacoma” (3 Million Airplays).

In addition, the BMI ceremony included Dickerson teaming up with Raising Canes and inspired by his latest hit single “Good Day To Have A Great Day,” the “Good Day Cafe” event brought forth contagious positive energy

