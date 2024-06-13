Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2024.
On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses. Read more
Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more
The inaugural Franklin Family Splash & Dash is taking place on June 15 to celebrate the new pedestrian bridge at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the connectivity between the park & trail system! Read more
Port Royal Road south of Saturn Parkway is closed due to a crack visible in the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read more
Due to an increased number of complaints, the Franklin Police Department is asking residents to review Tennessee’s laws concerning golf carts and other low-speed vehicles. Read more
