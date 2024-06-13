Top Stories From June 13, 2024

Here’s a look at the top stories from June 13, 2024.

1Franklin Life Coach Indicted on Identity Theft and Sexual Offenses

Photo from Franklin Police Department

On June 5, a Williamson County Grand Jury returned a 25-count indictment on Gordon Grigg, 61, of Franklin, with multiple charges related to identity theft and sexual offenses. Read more

2Williamson Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

photo from Franklin Flea Market

Looking for something to do this weekend? There are plenty of events in and around Williamson County. Check out these 5 events. Read more

3Don’t Miss The inaugural Franklin Family Splash & Dash


The inaugural Franklin Family Splash & Dash is taking place on June 15 to celebrate the new pedestrian bridge at The Park at Harlinsdale Farm and the connectivity between the park & trail system! Read more

4Road Closed in Spring Hill Due to Crack in Bridge

Port Royal Road south of Saturn Parkway is closed due to a crack visible in the bridge over Rutherford Creek. Read more

5Franklin Residents Urged to Review State Golf Cart Laws

Due to an increased number of complaints, the Franklin Police Department is asking residents to review Tennessee’s laws concerning golf carts and other low-speed vehicles. Read more

