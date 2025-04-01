Photo of the Day: April 1, 2025

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Play Playground, Nashville’s one-of-a-kind immersive entertainment venue, is launching a Rooftop Brunch, kicking off on Sunday, April 6, and continuing every Sunday from 12 PM – 4 PM.

Combining bold flavors, live music, and unbeatable skyline views, this new brunch experience is a fresh option for locals and visitors alike. Set at the Rooftop Lounge at Play Playground, guests can enjoy breathtaking city views alongside a bold brunch menu, bottomless mimosas and Bloody Marys, and a high-energy atmosphere with live music.

Brunch Highlights:

Bottomless Mimosas ($26) – Flavors include Creamsicle, Passionfruit Papaya & Spicy Watermelon Mint

Bottomless Bloody Marys ($24)

Brunch Buffet ($24) – Featuring Hot Chicken & Waffles, Breakfast Tacos, Bacon, Cheesy Grits & more

Reservations are available now at playplayground.com/nashville, and walk-ins are welcome. A Play Pass is not required to attend brunch, but guests can purchase one separately online or at the door to explore Play Playground’s interactive games and immersive experiences.

