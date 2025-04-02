TORNADO AND FLOOD WATCH 4-2-2025

Clark Shelton
Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 98
NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN
547 PM CDT WED APR 2 2025

TNC021-037-043-081-099-101-119-147-165-181-187-030500-
/O.EXA.KOHX.TO.A.0098.000000T0000Z-250403T0500Z/

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 98 TO
INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT

IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE

CHEATHAM              DAVIDSON              DICKSON
HICKMAN               LAWRENCE              LEWIS
MAURY                 ROBERTSON             SUMNER
WAYNE                 WILLIAMSON

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE,
CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN,
GOODLETTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS,
LAWRENCEBURG, NASHVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, AND WAYNESBORO.

$$

 

Severe Weather Statement

Severe Weather Statement
National Weather Service Nashville TN
619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

TNC037-147-165-022330-
/O.CON.KOHX.SV.W.0057.000000T0000Z-250402T2330Z/
Davidson TN-Sumner TN-Robertson TN-
619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT
FOR NORTH CENTRAL DAVIDSON...WEST CENTRAL SUMNER AND SOUTHERN
ROBERTSON COUNTIES...

At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coopertown, or
7 miles southwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail
         damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind
         damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...
Greenbrier, Millersville, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Springfield, and
White House.

This includes the following highways...
 Interstate 65 between mile markers 101 and 106.
 Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 33.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for Middle
Tennessee.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

&&

LAT...LON 3640 8661 3633 8690 3634 8692 3637 8691
      3638 8691 3639 8692 3638 8693 3639 8694
      3638 8694 3638 8696 3642 8702 3659 8691
TIME...MOT...LOC 2319Z 216DEG 39KT 3640 8694

THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE
HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

$$

CC

 

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE
National Weather Service Nashville TN
1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030900-
/O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-250403T0900Z/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-
Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-
Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles-
Including the cities of McMinnville, Lewisburg, Waynesboro,
Springfield, Spencer, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Erin,
Nashville, Byrdstown, Clarksville, Dickson, New Johnsonville,
Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Gallatin, Smithville,
Celina, Dover, Allardt, Franklin, Tullahoma, Mount Juliet,
Lafayette, Livingston, Sparta, Waverly, Altamont, Smyrna, La
Vergne, Carthage, Gainesboro, Columbia, Pulaski, Manchester,
Lawrenceburg, Coalmont, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, South Carthage,
Hohenwald, Linden, Lobelville, Shelbyville, Crossville, Ashland
City, Kingston Springs, Cookeville, Centerville, Clifton,
Hartsville, Lebanon, Brentwood, and Jamestown
1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

* WHERE...Middle Tennessee.

* WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree
  limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high
profile vehicles. Use extra caution.

&&

$$

Flood Watch


Flood Watch
National Weather Service Nashville TN
629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-030900-
/O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.250403T0000Z-250406T1200Z/
/00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/
Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston-
Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-
Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne-
Including the cities of Hartsville, McEwen, Ashland City,
Nashville, Erin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro,
Celina, Brentwood, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet, Carthage,
Smyrna, Dickson, La Vergne, Columbia, Lebanon, Gallatin,
Lobelville, Lafayette, Waynesboro, Centerville, Springfield,
Byrdstown, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Linden, Dover,
Clarksville, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Franklin, Tennessee
Ridge, Waverly, Hohenwald, and Clifton
629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
  possible.

* WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following
  counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston,
  Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry,
  Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale,
  Wayne, Williamson and Wilson.

* WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
  creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
  Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
  - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast
    across portions of Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening through
    Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across
    already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is
    possible, including rises on streams and rivers.
  - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood



For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.


