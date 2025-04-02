TORNADO AND FLOOD WATCH 4-2-2025

For your Close to Home LIVE radar find your county here

Tornado Watch

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 98 NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE NASHVILLE TN 547 PM CDT WED APR 2 2025 TNC021-037-043-081-099-101-119-147-165-181-187-030500- /O.EXA.KOHX.TO.A.0098.000000T0000Z-250403T0500Z/ THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 98 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE CHEATHAM DAVIDSON DICKSON HICKMAN LAWRENCE LEWIS MAURY ROBERTSON SUMNER WAYNE WILLIAMSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LAWRENCEBURG, NASHVILLE, PEGRAM, SPRINGFIELD, AND WAYNESBORO. $$

Severe Weather Statement

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNC037-147-165-022330- /O.CON.KOHX.SV.W.0057.000000T0000Z-250402T2330Z/ Davidson TN-Sumner TN-Robertson TN- 619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DAVIDSON...WEST CENTRAL SUMNER AND SOUTHERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES... At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coopertown, or 7 miles southwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Greenbrier, Millersville, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Springfield, and White House. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 101 and 106. Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for Middle Tennessee. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. && LAT...LON 3640 8661 3633 8690 3634 8692 3637 8691 3638 8691 3639 8692 3638 8693 3639 8694 3638 8694 3638 8696 3642 8702 3659 8691 TIME...MOT...LOC 2319Z 216DEG 39KT 3640 8694 THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH $$ CC

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Nashville TN 619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNC037-147-165-022330- /O.CON.KOHX.SV.W.0057.000000T0000Z-250402T2330Z/ Davidson TN-Sumner TN-Robertson TN- 619 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 630 PM CDT FOR NORTH CENTRAL DAVIDSON...WEST CENTRAL SUMNER AND SOUTHERN ROBERTSON COUNTIES... At 619 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Coopertown, or 7 miles southwest of Springfield, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Greenbrier, Millersville, Coopertown, Ridgetop, Springfield, and White House. This includes the following highways... Interstate 65 between mile markers 101 and 106. Interstate 24 between mile markers 32 and 33. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until midnight CDT for Middle Tennessee.

Wind Advisory

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-030900- /O.CON.KOHX.WI.Y.0006.000000T0000Z-250403T0900Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson- Maury-Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford- Coffee-Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- Including the cities of McMinnville, Lewisburg, Waynesboro, Springfield, Spencer, Gordonsville, Hendersonville, Erin, Nashville, Byrdstown, Clarksville, Dickson, New Johnsonville, Goodlettsville, Murfreesboro, Woodbury, Gallatin, Smithville, Celina, Dover, Allardt, Franklin, Tullahoma, Mount Juliet, Lafayette, Livingston, Sparta, Waverly, Altamont, Smyrna, La Vergne, Carthage, Gainesboro, Columbia, Pulaski, Manchester, Lawrenceburg, Coalmont, McEwen, Tennessee Ridge, South Carthage, Hohenwald, Linden, Lobelville, Shelbyville, Crossville, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Cookeville, Centerville, Clifton, Hartsville, Lebanon, Brentwood, and Jamestown 1226 PM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph. * WHERE...Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until 4 AM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Winds this strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. && $$ 13

Flood Watch

Flood Watch National Weather Service Nashville TN 629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 TNZ005>011-023>031-056>060-062-093-030900- /O.CON.KOHX.FA.A.0004.250403T0000Z-250406T1200Z/ /00000.0.ER.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.000000T0000Z.OO/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury-Rutherford-Wayne- Including the cities of Hartsville, McEwen, Ashland City, Nashville, Erin, Goodlettsville, Hendersonville, Murfreesboro, Celina, Brentwood, New Johnsonville, Mount Juliet, Carthage, Smyrna, Dickson, La Vergne, Columbia, Lebanon, Gallatin, Lobelville, Lafayette, Waynesboro, Centerville, Springfield, Byrdstown, Kingston Springs, Gainesboro, Linden, Dover, Clarksville, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Franklin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, Hohenwald, and Clifton 629 AM CDT Wed Apr 2 2025 ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of Middle Tennessee, including the following counties, Cheatham, Clay, Davidson, Dickson, Hickman, Houston, Humphreys, Jackson, Lewis, Macon, Maury, Montgomery, Perry, Pickett, Robertson, Rutherford, Smith, Stewart, Sumner, Trousdale, Wayne, Williamson and Wilson. * WHEN...From this evening through Sunday morning. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Several rounds of showers and thunderstorms are forecast across portions of Middle Tennessee Wednesday evening through Sunday morning, producing locally heavy rainfall across already saturated soils. Flooding and flash flooding is possible, including rises on streams and rivers. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email