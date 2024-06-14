OBITUARY: Anjelica Denise Slaughter Eschmann

Anjelica Denise Slaughter Eschmann, age 31 of Franklin, TN passed away June 10, 2024.

She was a loving mother, wife, sister, and friend to everyone that knew her. She graduated from Riverdale High School in Murfreesboro, TN and attended Middle Tennessee State University where she played rugby.

Here she impacted so many lives and made forever friends. She was always the person to make everyone smile, make them feel important and she loved everyone. Her outgoing, bubbly and bright personality will be remembered the most. She loved spending time with her family and her pets Kitmau and Bellatrix.

Anjelica is preceded in death by her mother Anne Elizabeth Slaughter; uncle John Richard Slaughter; grandfather John Carter Slaughter.

She is survived by her husband Henry Eschmann; sons Henry Ciccarelli and Avery Eschmann; brother Anthony Slaughter; niece Maxxamelia Slaughter; grandmother Sharyn Slaughter; uncle Jacob Eugene (Jaclyn) Slaughter; special friend KB Slaughter; many other loving family members and friends.

A funeral service will be held at 2 PM Friday, June 14, 2024 at Christ United Methodist Church, 508 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN 37069. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

