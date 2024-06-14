OBITUARY: James E. Kolentus

James E. Kolentus, age 91, of Spring Hill, TN crossed over June 11, 2024 in Franklin, TN.

He was born August 15, 1932 in Glendale Los Angeles, CA.

James grew up in Highland Park, CA. He attended school at Monte Vista Elementary, Luther Burbank Jr. High and Franklin High School. He was drafted into the Korean War before finishing high school. When he returned he went to night school to get his High School Diploma.

He met the love of his life in 1952. He was married to his wife, Dorothy Jean Kolentus, for 62 years. She left us in 2014. He leaves behind a son, Michael (Anita) Kolentus; daughter, Deborah (James) Smith; nine grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

James served his community as a Boy Scout Leader and was on the School Board for Bassett Unified School District. He loved camping and going to the beach with his family.

James was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He stayed active in church and family and will be dearly missed.

