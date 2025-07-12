OBITUARY: James Cordell Parker

James Cordell Parker, a beloved educator and dedicated member of the community, passed away on July 9, 2025, in Franklin, Tennessee.

Born on August 18, 1940, in Jamestown, Tennessee, James’s journey through life was marked by his commitment to education and his passion for the development of young minds. Having earned his Master’s degree from the University of Tennessee, James dedicated a significant portion of his life to shaping the future of countless students as the Principal of Brentwood High School and Franklin High School in the past.

His influence extended beyond the classroom, impacting the lives of both students and colleagues who remember him for his wisdom, kindness, and unwavering dedication to his profession.

James is survived by his loving wife, Christine Parker, and his child by heart, Dr. Michael Mangrum. He is also remembered fondly by his nieces, Patricia Mason and Allison Connor, and his nephew, Richard Hutson. His siblings, Clyde Parker, Melba Wilburn, Deloris Parker, and Virginia Swedenburg, carry on his legacy of love and support within the family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Doyle Parker, and his mother, Ethel Potter, who instilled in him the values of hard work and integrity.

The family will receive friends for a visitation at Brentwood High School in Brentwood, Tennessee, on July 14, 2025, from 9:00 AM until 11:00 AM. A funeral service will follow at the same location, beginning at 11:00 AM and concluding at 12:00 PM.

James will be laid to rest on July 15, 2025, at Fentress Memory Gardens Inc, located in Jamestown, Tennessee, with the burial service commencing at 1:00 PM.

James Cordell Parker leaves behind a legacy of compassion and commitment to excellence in education, forever etched in the hearts of all who had the privilege of knowing him. His contributions to the community and society at large will be remembered for years to come.

Williamson Memorial Funeral Home of Franklin, TN and Jennings Funeral Homes of Jamestown, TN is in charge of services for James Cordell Parker of Franklin, TN.