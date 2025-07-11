OBITUARY: Ollie Joe Sparkman

Ollie Joe Sparkman, 96, passed away on 30 June 2025 in Franklin, Tennessee. He was born on 1 October 1928 in Maury County, Tennessee. He was the third child of Ollie A. Sparkman and Emma Gertrude Dodd, who preceded him in death along with his brothers, John Patton Sparkman and Dan Russell Sparkman.

Ollie married his beloved wife Alice Evelyn Jones on 2 April 1954 in Tupelo, Mississippi. He worked for John Deere dealers and enjoyed raising cattle on his wife’s ancestral farm in Thompson’s Station. His hobbies included woodworking, antiques, reading, watching PBS, and arguing that he was well over one hundred years old.

He is survived by his wife, Alice Jones Sparkman, and their one child, Joseph Hunt Sparkman. The family thanks the Alvey, Fuhr, Harper, and Brook families, along with other neighbors, who provided friendship and assistance during Ollie’s later years.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to your favorite charities. The care of Mr. Ollie Joe Sparkman has been entrusted to Spring Hill Memorial.