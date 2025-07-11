OBITUARY: David Wade Vaughn

David Wade Vaughn, Sr., Age 86, of Brentwood, TN, passed away July 9, 2025.

David was born on March 26, 1939, of Ben Wade Vaughn and Leila Mai Meriwether Vaughn. He graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1957 and attended Middle Tennessee State College.

David served 6 years in the Tennessee Air National Guard. His dad started him out young in masonry as a kid; he was a superintendent in his father’s business, V&K Masonry Contractors, Inc. formed in 1960 and assumed control of V&K upon his father’s death in 1983. V&K primarily performed commercial work and built many well-known landmarks in Nashville.

David belonged to Phoenix Masonic Lodge No. 131 where he was Master in 1989. He became a Shriner at Al Menah Shrine Center in 1974 and was a 32nd member of the Scottish Rite. David was Potentate of Al Menah in 2013. He was active in the Motor Corps Unit where his team successfully rode drill competitions on Harley Davidson Ultra Classic Motorcycles. He served as President of the International Shrine Motor Corps in 2011-2012.

David was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Wesley H. Vaughn. He is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Terry Dowell Vaughn; son, Wade (Debbie) Vaughn, Jr.; and grandchildren, Alex (Camille) Vaughn and Abbie (Sam) Blackstock; sister, Betsy (John) Myers.

Visitation will be at Phillips-Robinson Funeral Home, 2707 Gallatin Rd., in Nashville, TN on Monday, July 14, from 4pm-8pm with a masonic service at 7pm in the parlor. On Tuesday, July 15, visitation will be from 10am-12pm with a service beginning at 12pm in our chapel.

A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Park Immediately following the service. His grandchildren and nephews will serve as active pallbearers and members of the Phoenix Masonic Lodge No. 131 and members of the Al Menah Shrine are invited to serve as honorary pallbearers.

