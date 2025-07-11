OBITUARY: Sherry Lynn Madon

Sherry Lynn Madon, a beloved educator and cherished member of her community, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025, in Franklin, TN.

Born on July 2, 1950, Sherry dedicated her life to nurturing the minds and spirits of countless elementary school students throughout her distinguished career as a teacher. Her commitment to education and her students was unwavering, and she was known for her kindness and patience in the classroom.

Outside of her professional life, Sherry had a myriad of hobbies that brought her joy. She enjoyed traveling and exploring new places. She found solace in gardening, where she cultivated beautiful blooms. Her love of reading was evident, as she often shared her favorite books with friends and family.

Sherry was known as a kind soul who touched the lives of everyone around her, leaving a lasting impact through her warmth and generosity. Sherry is survived by her loving son, David Tolliver. She was preceded in death by her dear brother, Bruce Weaver, who she remembered fondly and missed dearly.

As we remember Sherry Lynn Madon, we celebrate the life of a remarkable woman who will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Her legacy of compassion, wisdom, and dedication to the art of teaching will continue to inspire future generations.