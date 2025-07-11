OBITUARY: John Winter Cummins

It is with deep sorrow that we mourn the passing of John W. Cummins, of Spring Hill, Tennessee, who passed away on July 6, 2025, at the age of 83.

John was born on May 14, 1942, in Louisville, Kentucky, to John and Eleanor Cummins.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Cummins; his children, John Cummins, Jim Cummins, Jodi White, and Jennifer Whitmarsh-Eleby; and his grandchildren: Mandy, Melissa, Kelly, John Robert, Marisa, James, Emily, Andrew, Jacob, Katie, Ella, Liam, and Lachlan, as well as six great-grandchildren.

He spent his career in the elevator trade, where he took great pride in his work.

In his free time, John enjoyed spending time with his friends at the shooting range, watching Westerns, and taking care of his 1946 Ford Super Deluxe.