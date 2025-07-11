7/11/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Possible Today

By
Source Staff
-
Lightning weather conditions for local forecast

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 1:45 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 90°F and conditions of Chance Showers And Thunderstorms. The humidity is at 49%, which contributes to a muggy feel outside. Additionally, there are calm winds, creating a still atmosphere despite the threat of storms. The sky is partly cloudy, indicating that rain could develop at any moment.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the afternoon, we can expect increasing chances for more significant rain. The combination of heat and humidity may lead to stronger thunderstorms later today, making it feel even more uncomfortable. Be prepared for sudden downpours, as the weather conditions could change quickly.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead to the evening, the temperature will be cooling down to a low of 72°F. However, with the presence of showers and thunderstorms, conditions could remain uncomfortable. It’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy if you’ll be out tonight, as the Chance Showers And Thunderstorms may linger into the night. Remember to stay weather-aware as the situation develops.

View real-time weather conditions on our interactive radar map

Williamson County, TN
July 11, 2025
90°
H:92°
L:72°
wind icon
Wind
5 mph SW
humidity icon
Humidity
49%
cloud-rain icon
Conditions
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

24-Hour Forecast

This Afternoon
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Saturday
sun icon
94°
|
72°
Sunny then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Sunday
sun icon
93°
|
71°
Mostly Sunny then Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
Monday
cloud-rain icon
92°
|
72°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Tuesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
72°
Patchy Fog then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Wednesday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
74°
Slight Chance Rain Showers then Chance Showers And Thunderstorms
Thursday
cloud-rain icon
94°
|
73°
Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Please join our FREE Newsletter

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here