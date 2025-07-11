7/11/25: SEVERE WEATHER ALERT – Thunderstorms Possible Today

Current Weather: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

It’s currently 1:45 PM in Williamson County, TN, with a temperature of 90°F and conditions of Chance Showers And Thunderstorms. The humidity is at 49%, which contributes to a muggy feel outside. Additionally, there are calm winds, creating a still atmosphere despite the threat of storms. The sky is partly cloudy, indicating that rain could develop at any moment.

Weather Changes Coming

As we move through the afternoon, we can expect increasing chances for more significant rain. The combination of heat and humidity may lead to stronger thunderstorms later today, making it feel even more uncomfortable. Be prepared for sudden downpours, as the weather conditions could change quickly.

Tonight’s Forecast

Looking ahead to the evening, the temperature will be cooling down to a low of 72°F. However, with the presence of showers and thunderstorms, conditions could remain uncomfortable. It’s advisable to keep an umbrella handy if you’ll be out tonight, as the Chance Showers And Thunderstorms may linger into the night. Remember to stay weather-aware as the situation develops.