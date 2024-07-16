Photo of the Day: July 16, 2024

Each day, we will bring you a photo of the day, showcasing the sights of Williamson County (and beyond). Whether it’s a photo of a local landmark, a park, a photo from an event or just a great photo from the area, we want to showcase our local communities throughout the next year.

Photo of the day:Billy Ray Cyrus invited his son Braison Cyrus to join him at the Grand Ole Opry for powerful performances of “Storm in the Heartland” and “Trail of Tears” recently.

During the evening, renowned bluegrass artist Eddie Sanders, known for his soulful vocals and rich songwriting, and acclaimed banjo virtuoso Scott Vestal, celebrated for his innovative playing style, concluded the night with a standing ovation on their new song “Born to Fly.”

“Talk about a full circle moment. Literally standing in the sacred Circle with my son Braison Chance Cyrus by my side. I have never been more proud. We went back 30 years with the band. Eddie Bayers played the drums on the record that came out in ’94, ‘Storm In The Heartland.’ Eddie tragically lost his son in a motorcycle accident while we were making all that music. The fact that we opened with ‘Storm In The Heartland,’ and there I stood with my son, was a full circle moment. I felt Eddie’s boy was in the band, in the Circle too. Along with my dear friend, the man who may have changed my life more than anyone besides my own father, Joe Scaife, the legendary producer who first played me a cassette tape of a demo called ‘Don’t Tell My Heart.’ He went to rock ‘n’ roll heaven last month. Joe produced ‘Storm In The Heartland.’ They were all there. All the legends! It was also the first time I ever had Porter Wagoner’s dressing room. Porter was the first to really become my true friend from the Opry. Porter gave me the idea to wear those pants I had on. I made him a sparkly fishing vest and we traded on television. He said, ‘Son, look at Dolly, she never leaves the house without looking like a star.’ Ha ha! True story,” Billy Ray Cyrus said.

